‘The Voice’ coach Michael Bublé reveals the one part of filming that leaves him feeling sad: 'If I could..'

These days, Michael Bublé is busy gearing up for 'The Voice' Season 28, which is set to premiere this fall on NBC. However, there is one particular thing that makes the famed Canadian singer-songwriter sad while he's filming on the set of the fan-favorite singing competition, and it's something all parents can relate to. In an Instagram video shared on August 13, Bublé can be seen dancing his heart out to Kendrick Lamar's 'United in Grief' to express his excitement to be "back on the set of The Voice." Soon after, Bublé shed light on the only drawback of shooting the NBC singing competition, which was being away from his children for long periods of time.

In the initial few seconds of the video, the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker can be seen happily dancing. Following that, the video transitioned to a shot of Bublé, who looked sad while sitting on the couch. At that very moment, the words "Missing my kids" popped up at the top of the video. The video was meant to be funny, but it truly showcased how much Bublé misses his kids. The caption of the video read, "I’d bring them to work with me every day if I could."

Soon after, 'The Voice' fans bombarded the comments section with sweet messages. One social media user wrote, "Ok Michael, you will be home soon, just win and you can be home back with your family and be proud papa ❤️." Followed by a second user who penned, "So talented, with a great sense of humor & a great family man!" Another netizen went on to say, "I've never said this to any man, but I have to. I love your talent and your sense of humor. You're an exceptional man, a wonderful singer, a wonderful husband and father. Huge respect to you." A fan commented, "You are an amazing dad 😍."

In a 2023 interview with The Project, the five-time Grammy winner raved about his four children, whom he shares with his wife, Luisana Lopilato: their sons Noah and Elias, and their daughters Vida and Cielo. "They're the greatest things that ever happened to you. They're the best! They're the greatest things ever; they're my joy. The truth is, they just let me laugh at life and laugh at myself. It really puts life in perspective," Bublé said.

Bublé may be missing his kids right now, but he tries his best not to stay away from them for extended periods of time. During a 2016 interview with People magazine, Bublé shared, "My happiness is to be embedded with [my family], and they're my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn't be happy without them. I find no fulfillment being the Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won’t happen here. There will have to be a healthy balance, and if there’s not, then only one thing is going to have to have to suffer, and let me tell you it won’t be my family life.”