Niall Horan's fun sneak peek video from ‘The Voice’ set confirms one coach is back despite firing rumors

Rumors swirled about Snoop Dogg’s 'Voice exit over a rant — but Niall Horan may have just quietly shut them down.

'The Voice' Season 28 is just around the corner, and the coach Niall Horan recently delighted his fans with a mini-vlog which highlighted the behind-the-scenes. On Tuesday, September 1, the former One Direction member took to his Instagram page and posted an exciting video, giving his 33.9 million followers a closer look at what his day looks like when he is filming the NBC singing competition. "A day in the life at #TheVoice. @nbcthevoice," Horan wrote in the caption of the video.

The video kicked off with Horan lying in his bed, saying, “Well, good morning! I have just woken up and I’ve decided I’m gonna give you a day in the life at The Voice, so here we go!” Soon after, the 'This Town' hitmaker hopped in the shower, and the camera then cut to Horan blow-drying his hair. He went on to show off his outfit of the day, a crisp white shirt paired with blue pants, matching blue shoes, and his signature black sunglasses. Finally, Horan jumped into his car and headed to the set of 'The Voice'.

Subsequently, Horan gave his fans a glimpse of his spacious dressing room and then, he playfully filmed his makeup artist and asked her to wave at the camera. The vlog then showed Horan with the other coaches of 'The Voice' Season 28, including Country of Pop Reba McEntire, five-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé, and rap star Snoop Dogg. All the coaches sported leather outfits; meanwhile, Horan stood out in a casual look. Then, a text appeared on the screen that read, “realises I’m the only coach not wearing head to toe leather today.”

Shortly afterward, the Irish singer-songwriter was seen sitting in his iconic coach chair, and he said, “We’re gonna do another knockout now. I’ve got one more team member to see if they make it to the playoffs.” At the end of the vlog, Horan shared, "Knockouts are done. It's time for the playoffs. I'm going home. Thank you." Then, the fans bombarded the comments section of Horan's Instagram post with several messages. One social media user wrote, "Very cool, Niall, thanks for showing." Followed by a second user who penned, "Love influencer Niall." Another netizen went on to say, "Oh, how we love to see how you live your days." Another user commented, "We’re gonna need more of these."

For the unversed, Horan is returning to 'The Voice' following a three-year hiatus. Previously, Horan served as a coach on the singing show in seasons 23 and 24. Back in the day, Horan won both seasons with contestants Gina Miles and Huntley, respectively. In a video shared on the official Instagram page of 'The Voice,' Horan shed light on his concerns about reclaiming his big red chair, saying, “Yeah, you know, I’m coming back as a coach. I took a year out to go on tour, and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back. … It’s a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I’m not sure if anyone’s going to want to be on my team.” The video showed Bublé supporting Horan by saying, “You better pick him.”