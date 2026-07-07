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When is the Baby Challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Here's what we know as the finale nears

The ‘Love Island USA’ finale is getting closer, but one fan-favorite challenge is still missing, here's when it could finally arrive.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

With ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 heading into its final stretch, every new episode feels a little more important. Couples are locking in their relationships, tough choices are around the corner, and the finale is expected to arrive on July 12. Still, one fan-favorite villa tradition has yet to make an appearance, leaving viewers asking the same question every night: When is the Baby Challenge happening? Peacock has not shared any details about the challenge's schedule, so fans are left piecing together clues from previous seasons. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the calendar suggests that the challenge may be just around the corner. For longtime viewers, the baby challenge has become one of the most entertaining parts of the season. It is funny, occasionally stressful, and sometimes surprisingly revealing. 

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

What exactly is the baby challenge? Each remaining couple receives a lifelike robotic baby doll that cries, demands attention, and refuses to stay quiet for long. From that moment on, the islanders become temporary “parents,” responsible for feeding, comforting, carrying, and changing their artificial child throughout the challenge. The dolls are programmed to cry at unpredictable moments, often waking contestants from naps or interrupting conversations. The nonstop noise quickly tests everyone's patience, and before long, The Villa is usually filled with tired contestants trying to figure out whose turn it is to calm the baby down. Looking after the doll forces couples to communicate under pressure. They have to split responsibilities, solve small disagreements, and decide whether they can actually work together as a team. 

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

Some pairs handle it surprisingly well, while others discover they are nowhere near the same page. It's easier said than done, as they say. At the moment, Peacock is keeping the schedule under wraps. There has been no official announcement confirming when, or even if, the Baby Challenge will appear during Season 8. Still, history offers a few clues. The challenge has traditionally taken place during the final week of the season, once only a handful of couples remain. Since Season 8 is already entering that stage, the timing suggests viewers probably will not have to wait much longer. Looking back at earlier installments provides the clearest indication of when the challenge could appear. In both Season 5 and Season 7, the Baby Challenge was featured during episode 31.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

However, Season 8's episode 31 has aired, as of this writing. That said, there's been no official confirmation yet. There is also another example showing why predictions are not always accurate. During Season 6, ‘Love Island USA’ surprised viewers by leaving the challenge out altogether. That means there is always the possibility that production could once again decide to skip it or replace it with something entirely different. Even so, many viewers remain hopeful that it will return this season.

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