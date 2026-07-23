What is a humiliation ritual? Inside Jessica Grace and Edris' explosive argument on 'The Ultimatum' reunion

Jessica Grace and Edris' heated exchange during the Season 4 reunion left the cast stunned

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4's much-awaited reunion featured cast members returning to share updates on their relationships. The experiment featured Hayley and Blake, Ashley and Killian, Monica and Luke, Casey and David, Alex and Jebin, and Jessica Grace and Edris. While the season finale ended with five couples getting engaged, the reunion told a different story. One couple, Casey and David, got married on stage, while other couples were seen getting into several arguments. One of the heated exchanges involved Jessica Grace and Edris.

A still of Edris from the show (Image Source: Netflix)

During their conversation on stage, the cast members spoke about how he proposed to Jessica Grace before the trial marriage, which was not aired. He noted that at the time, he was “so f**king angry” after Jebin and Alex were asked to leave the experiment, as he planned on choosing Alex as his trial wife. He added that because of that, he was “forced” to propose. During the reunion, Jessica Grace reflected on her and Edris’ past relationship. She told him, “Don’t put me through literal hell, have me performing humiliation rituals. Have me being obedient to you, f**king punishing me.”

The term “humiliation rituals” raised eyebrows, and the host, Vanessa Lachey, asked her to elaborate. “Wait, I’m sorry. You just opened a box,” she said. While everyone was curious to know what she meant, Jessica refused to explain. She said, “And we’re gonna keep it closed, cause I’m not getting into that. He knows what it is, and it’s f**king disgusting.” Since her cryptic remarks, fans have also been wondering what a humiliation ritual is. The term refers to the intentional act of shaming or embarrassing someone in front of others.

It is worth noting that Jessica Grace and Edris are now back together and released a joint statement after the reunion. In their post, they clarified Jessica's comments about "performing humiliation rituals" and said, "During the reunion, Jessica Grace mentioned that she was being humiliated. The intent of that statement has been misconstrued, as she was referring to the rejection she has sometimes felt in the relationship versus any specific practice or actions." They then announced, "While the reunion was painful to watch, the dialogue did lead us to reconnect and attend therapy following filming. We are happy to share that we’ve decided to give our relationship another shot, recognising we have a lot of work and healing to do both as individuals and as a couple."