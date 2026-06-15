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‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 hints at a breakup as Debby asks Mido to leave after heated argument

Mido and Debby went to a horror house with the latter's friends, where everyone noticed Mido’s changed behavior
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Debby and Mido (Cover Image Source: TLC)
Stills from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Debby and Mido (Cover Image Source: TLC)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featured Mallorie and Rasit meeting her friends. Things got intense when the latter had a chat with his partner's friend, Brandon. “I have a problem…with you. Yesterday you called my fiance, and you come quickly my home. This is…this is not good for my culture," he said. He added that he didn't want Brandon to be friends with Mallorie. He also mentioned that in their culture, individuals do not stay friends with their former partners. Brandon then responded by saying that he respected Rasit and Mallorie’s boundaries and future marriage, but was one of her close friends, regardless of their past. Rasit told him not to message or call his fiancée and to delete her number. This resulted in a disagreement between the two. 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Rasit (Cover Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Rasit (Image Source: TLC)

Fellow ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple, Paula and Thomas, got to know each other better as they explored their connection. In the morning, Paula asked him to make breakfast for her. While he prepared the meal, he asked her to make him breakfast. The producer asked the two whether they had separate breakfasts. “So we are both spending time cooking each other breakfast. It's funny,” responded Paula. Later, the two got into a disagreement after Paula used “two drops” of her perfume, which irritated Thomas. “But Thomas is in another room. And he and his super-powerful nose,” confessed Paula. Thomas stayed on the balcony and told the cameras that he was “super allergic” to artificial perfumes. He added that Paula knew about this and said, “I don’t know for whom she’s using it for, but she’s driving away one person that she loves.” 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Thomas (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Thomas (Image Source: TLC)

Further in the episode, Josh and Catie went shopping. While he wanted to purchase “essentials,” Catie was worried about the rent, groceries, and other expenses. Another couple, Marissa and Edward, also faced some difficulties in their relationship. After the former brought up Edward playing WWE with her sons, she noted that someone had to be the “adult,” and this didn't sit well with him. He told the cameras, “It’s start to be very hard to find my place in her life.” After dropping her sons, she had a one-on-one chat with Edward and spoke about him always being on his phone, which she found irritating. She added that she felt as if she had “another child.” 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring Mido and Debby (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 6 featuring a heated exchange between Mido and Debby (Image Source: TLC)

Later, Mido and Debby went to a horror house with the latter's friends, where everyone noticed Mido's changed behavior. They all noted that he didn’t say a single word on their way there, and after they arrived, he sat in the car alone while Debby went to the bathroom and her friends waited outside. “I prefer to take ten steps back and let him wear himself out. Because I know engaging in that situation is going to end up being in a bad scene. But I was so embarrassed by the whole thing,” Debby added. She then asked Mido if they could have a conversation during which he told her, “F**k you.” In a heated argument, Debby told him to book a flight and return home because she felt that he didn’t love her. She then told the producers that Mido was going home. Soon, he got into a fight with one of Debby’s friends, Astra. “Do not raise your voice at me. That’s not how you treat women in America, you M**herf**ker,” she told Mido as Debby went home alone.

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