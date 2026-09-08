‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ unveils new cast members in latest trailer

'Godzilla Minus Zero' brings a new threat as the iconic monster returns in the sequel to the acclaimed Japanese blockbuster.

Godzilla is back, and the latest trailer confirms that Japan has not seen the last of the monster. Toho and GKIDS have released a new trailer for ‘Godzilla Minus Zero,’ along with details about several new and returning cast members. The trailer reveals a new kaiju extermination operation and shows Godzilla surviving the events of ‘Godzilla Minus One’. Takashi Yamazaki returns to direct the sequel.

Jun Kunimura plays Dr. Ogata. Ko Maehara portrays Akira Hagiwara, an assistant to Professor Murakami, played by Min Tanaka. Motosuke Iida returns as Akio Itagaki, the Toyo Balloon section chief who helped with the Godzilla extermination effort in ‘Godzilla Minus One’. Kenji Misuhashi, Eita Okuno, and Kai Inowaki round out the new cast additions.

At the end of ‘Godzilla Minus One,’ Koichi Shikishima finally faces Godzilla during a planned attack on the monster. Japanese civilians and former military members use fishing boats and explosives to force Godzilla toward deeper water. Next, Koichi pilots his Shinden fighter aircraft directly into Godzilla’s mouth before triggering an explosion. Although the attack appears successful, Godzilla survives and sinks into the water as his body begins regenerating.

Ryûnosuke Kamiki as Kôichi Shikishima in a still from 'Godzilla Minus Zero' — (Image Source: YouTube | Godzilla Official)

Koichi is able to be reunited with Noriko, who survived the bombing incident, although she was believed to have died. In the end, there is a black spot seen on Noriko’s neck. The ending leaves Koichi and Noriko’s future uncertain and sets up questions for the sequel.

In the sequel, the story takes place in 1949, two years after ‘Godzilla Minus One.’ Japan has spent that time rebuilding after the devastation caused by Godzilla. The Shikishima family faces another catastrophe as the country tries to recover from the earlier attack. Yamazaki returns to the post-World War II setting and keeps the human characters central to the story. Masami Nagasawa joins the cast as Makoto Aoyama, a weather forecaster assigned to the Disaster Response Bureau.

Masami Nagasawa as Makoto Aoyama in a still from 'Godzilla Minus Zero' — (Image Source: YouTube | Godzilla Official)

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ was shot entirely in Japan. The movie marks the first domestic production to receive the Filmed for IMAX designation. The production used IMAX-certified digital cameras for high-definition capture. The filmmakers calibrated the sound and visuals for IMAX auditoriums. Yamazaki has increased the film’s effects work compared with ‘Godzilla Minus One.’

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ will premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on September 26. The film will screen as the festival’s Spotlight Gala selection. The film will open in Japan on November 3, where it will also serve as the centerpiece gala of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The North American theatrical release will follow on November 6.