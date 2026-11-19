Why isn’t ‘Law & Order: SVU’ on tonight? CBS makes surprise schedule change after 600th episode

NBC reshuffles its Thursday lineup after 'Law & Order: SVU' celebrates its 600th episode, leaving fans waiting for the next instalment

Fans waiting for the next episode of 'Law & Order: SVU' will have to wait a little longer. NBC is changing its Thursday night lineup, with the crime drama giving up its usual time slot to make room for the two-part finale of 'The Traitors: New Blood'. The scheduling change comes just a week after the Mariska Hargitay-led series celebrated a major milestone with its 600th episode.

Instead of a new Season 28 episode on November 19, NBC will broadcast the second part of 'The Traitors: New Blood' finale at 9 p.m. ET, the time usually reserved for 'SVU'. The first part airs at 8 p.m. ET. NBC has not announced an official reason for the change or confirmed a new date for the procedural's return.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni first day filming on location for 'Law & Order: SVU' 12th season on the streets of Manhattan on July 15, 2010 in New York City. (Image Source: Bobby Bank | WireImage | Getty Photos)

The break also extends into the following week, meaning viewers should not expect a regular episode on November 26 either. The network's Thanksgiving Day programming includes an NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which will occupy the show's usual Thursday night slot.

The series marked its 600th episode on November 12 with an instalment titled 'Obedience'. It brought Christopher Meloni back as Elliot Stabler, reuniting him with Hargitay's Olivia Benson as questions emerged about one of Benson's earliest convictions. Hargitay previously described the pair's on-screen connection to People, saying, "I think that there's some kind of magic that happens between us." She added that their familiarity and chemistry came naturally while filming.

Actors Dean Winters and Mariska Hargitay on the set of 'Law & Order: SVU' on March 4, 2014 in New York City. (Image Source: Bobby Bank | WireImage | Getty Photos)

The actor also celebrated the milestone on Instagram, thanking viewers for supporting the show's stories about survivors and the pursuit of justice. New episodes of 'Law & Order: SVU' air on NBC and become available to stream the following day on Peacock. Previous seasons are also available on streaming platforms, including Hulu and Disney+, while Peacock carries selected earlier seasons.