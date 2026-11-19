‘Chicago Med’ promo teases Colin Donnell’s return as Connor Rhodes but his comeback is a few weeks away

'Chicago Med' reunites Connor with Dr. Daniel Charles in the latest promo, and fans are excited

Fans have finally seen the first visuals of Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The recently released 'Chicago Med' promo features Connor and explains why he is returning. In the promo, Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) treats a young girl with a heart ailment. "I need a new heart," the girl tells Frost. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) then enters and says she knows exactly who she needs to call. The person in question is Connor, who, during his years in Gaffney, became a talented trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon. The frame then shifts to Connor turning to what appears to be Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) standing behind. In another scene, he says, "Good to be back," to Daniel.

A still of Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) from 'Chicago Med' promo (Image Source: YouTube | NBC)

Connor's return was confirmed in October. The character was an OG who exited in Season 5. It would be his first appearance since then. "Dr. Connor Rhodes was the very first character fans met in the opening scene of 'Chicago Med's' premiere episode in 2015, and he's one of my absolute favorites in the history of the series, so bringing him back home to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has been an absolute priority for me since I joined the show," showrunner Allen MacDonald shared with PEOPLE. "I'm so thrilled that Colin Donnell has agreed to return in his iconic role, bringing with him all of Connor's warmth, intelligence, and complexity. Both Colin and Connor have been missed."

A still of Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

According to the promo, Connor returns in the Wednesday, December 9 episode, which will also serve as the Season 12 fall finale. He is set to feature in two episodes. Connor left Gaffney after his ex-girlfriend, Ava, killed herself in front of him after being confronted about killing his father. This incident was too much for him, and he decided to leave Chicago for a fresh start. "I'm not going to be able to get past what's happened here, and nobody is ever going to be able to forget. I need a fresh start," he said to his friend Dr. Isidore Latham (Ato Essandoh). "I need to go somewhere where all I will be is just another doctor." Since then, viewers have gotten no update on his fate. From the promo, it seems he remained a doctor. To find out more, tune in to the fall finale at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) on NBC.