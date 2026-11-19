‘The Day of the Jackal’ Season 2 finally gets first teaser after two-year wait

Eddie Redmayne’s assassin has unfinished business as ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Season 2 gets its first teaser and a fresh release update.

The Jackal survived Season 1, but his paycheck and marriage were another matter. His employer had tried to have him killed, while his wife had fled with their son. Eddie Redmayne’s assassin was left with a debt to collect and a family to find. Now, the first teaser for ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Season 2 finds him on the edge of a snowy mountain.

Peacock and Sky unveiled the teaser on November 19, confirming a March 2027 premiere for Season 2. An exact release date remains unannounced. That puts the return more than two years after the thriller’s November 2024 debut. Sky says the sequence comes from the new season’s opening.

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal takes aim with a sniper rifle in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (Image Source: Sky TV)

The clip shows the Jackal standing on a snow-covered peak as an unidentified voice assesses him. “He’s meticulous. Careful. He’s a creature of instinct.” The voice later adds: “The man known as the Jackal has our attention.” He then jumps off the mountain with a parachute strapped to his back. It does not identify the speaker or explain what led him to the mountain.

Úrsula Corberó returns as Nuria, while Charles Dance is back as Winthrop. Other returning cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer and Corey Johnson. ‘White Collar’ star Matt Bomer joins the cast, as does ‘Halo’ actor Pablo Schreiber. Weruche Opia and Pia Tjelta are also newcomers, although the announcement does not detail their roles.

Season 1 left both Nuria and Winthrop’s stories unresolved. Bianca Pullman, the MI6 officer played by Lashana Lynch, was killed by the Jackal, bringing their chase to an end. His contact Zina survived an attempt on her life and met him in Budapest, where they discussed going after Winthrop and his associates. But the Jackal made clear that finding Nuria and their son came first. Discussing the finale with Sky, Redmayne said, “What we know about the Jackal is that unpaid debts aren't good things.”

Behind the camera, David Harrower is the lead writer, with Brian Kirk returning as lead director. Redmayne remains an executive producer after earning Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG Award nominations for Season 1. Carnival Films produces the series, which draws on Frederick Forsyth’s novel and its 1973 film adaptation. Season 2 filmed across Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Belgium, Austria and the UK. US viewers can watch the new season on Peacock, while UK viewers will find it on Sky and NOW.