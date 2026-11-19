Why is there no new episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ tonight? Season 6 schedule change explained

The teachers will accompany the school's Step Team on a trip to Disneyland Resort when the show returns

Viewers waiting for the next episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ will have to be patient until December. The November 18 episode was replaced by the 60th annual CMA Awards. ABC's schedule lists the three-hour CMA Awards broadcast, hosted by Lainey Wilson, for November 18. The ceremony occupied the network's primetime lineup, resulting in a scheduling break for ‘Abbott Elementary’ and several other programs.

A still from ‘Abbott Elementary’ (Image Source: Disney+)

The sitcom will not return the following week as well, November 25, amid the network's Thanksgiving-week programming. Consequently, viewers will have to wait two weeks for a new episode. The December 2 episode, set to air at 8.30 p.m. ET on ABC, will be worth the wait. It will mark the 100th episode of the series and will be titled ‘One Hundred.’ According to ABC's episode description, the teachers will accompany the school's Step Team on a visit to Disneyland Resort. The episode will take the characters beyond their usual classroom setting in Philadelphia.

Created by Quinta Brunson, the series follows educators working to provide quality education at an underfunded public school. Brunson also plays Janine Teagues in this docu-comedy and is joined by Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie), Janelle James (Ava Coleman), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard).

A still from ‘Abbott Elementary’ (Image Source: Instagram | @abbottelemabc)

The sixth season consists of 22 episodes in total, which are scheduled to air over the course of its run. Previous episodes are available to stream on Hulu, where new episodes are also added after their ABC broadcast. The series' next episode is scheduled for December 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.