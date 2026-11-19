‘Chicago Fire’ star set to reprise his role weeks after his departure

Probie, who went out disgraced from Firehouse 51 earlier this season, will return to 'Chicago Fire'

'Chicago Fire' is set to welcome back Matthew Daddario as McCaffrey. A casting call posted on Chicago Fire Extras confirmed the return. The casting call is for an extra who is a "Caucasian male," in his "20s to 40s," with "dark hair," measures "6'2 to 6'4," and has a "slim to medium build." All these features match Daddario's build. The biggest evidence that the extra is for Daddario's character lies at the end of the post. All prospects are asked to send their applications to ExtraCFire@gmail.com with "SI McCaffrey" in the subject line. The stand-in will film Thursday, November 12, Friday, November 13, and Monday, November 23.

A still of McCaffrey from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

There is no update on when McCaffrey will rejoin the show. Filming isn't finished yet. This suggests his return will likely air after the upcoming One Chicago crossover scheduled for January 13. McCaffrey last appeared on the third episode of this season. In 'Take the Hit,' his mistake caused Tony to get injured. But he refused to come clean and also tried to force his superiors to let him go scot-free. Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) didn't like this and fired him. He was mentioned again in the 300th episode, when Chief Tomlin asked Severide and Mouch (Christian Stolte) to reinstate McCaffrey in exchange for saving Cruz's job. Ultimately, Severide and Mouch compromised and agreed to an on-desk job for McCaffrey.

A still of probies from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Cruz refused the job, which implies Severide has no reason to keep his word. McCaffrey is returning, which suggests the deal went through. The former probie may have returned for some other reasons. Since he was gone, his pals finished training. Hollis and Jansen found gigs outside Firehouse 51. Burke joined Squad 3. This means McCaffrey will link up only with Burke (Da'Vinchi), who remains in Firehouse 51. The meeting will be interesting, as the pair didn't end on good terms. It will also be intriguing to see whether he has turned over a new leaf or will be a thorn in Severide and Kidd's side. To find out what happens next, tune in every Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.