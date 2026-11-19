‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2 adds Riley Keough and ‘Breaking Bad’ star as filming begins

‘The Beast in Me’ expands its Season 2 cast as filming begins, with a ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ reunion among the new additions.

Getting to know the neighbors did not exactly go smoothly for Aggie Wiggs in ‘The Beast in Me.’ Now the Netflix thriller is turning the page, with Season 2 production underway in New York. Claire Danes is returning as the author at the center of the story. The November 19 casting announcement adds five actors to the ensemble, including a reunion that viewers of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ may recognize.

Riley Keough, known for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ and ‘Under the Bridge,’ joins as a series regular alongside Lorelei Olivia Mote. ‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul is set for a recurring role. Taip Ceman, whose credits include ‘Cupertino’ and the upcoming ‘The Families Stone,’ will also recur. So will Matthew James Thomas, who has appeared in ‘Accused’ and ‘Summer of Rockets.’

Riley Keough at the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 (L) and Aaron Paul at the ‘Fallout’ Season 2 screening in London (R) (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage; Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

There is also a ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ reunion tucked into the announcement. Keough played Daisy in the Prime Video series, while Mote portrayed the character as a child. Deadline reports that the pair will now play mother and daughter, with Keough as a rising filmmaker and Mote as her 13-year-old daughter, an actress. Those character details remain unconfirmed by Netflix, which has so far listed both actors without naming their roles.

The newcomers join Danes and previously announced additions John Goodman and Lili Taylor. Goodman plays Jack, Aggie’s father, while Taylor plays her stepmother, Fiona. Their arrival brings members of Aggie’s family into the cast after a first season centered on her involvement with billionaire neighbor Nile Jarvis. Matthew Rhys played Nile, winning the Emmy for lead actor in a limited or anthology series.

That was one of two Emmy wins for the series, which received 21 nominations. Netflix says Season 1 debuted at No. 1 on its Global Top 10 shows list. It drew 43 million views in seven weeks and reached the Top 10 in 88 countries. Originally announced as a limited series in 2024, the show is now continuing beyond that format.

Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle are sharing showrunner duties, while creator Gabe Rotter remains an executive producer. “We always told ourselves we'd only do a second season of The Beast in Me if we found a story that was worthy of the first — and I'm thrilled to say we found it,” Gordon said in a statement carried in Tudum’s update. Netflix has not announced a Season 2 release date. The first season is available to stream on Netflix.