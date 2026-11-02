‘Gilded Age’ Season 4 begins with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by Matt Damon and a late-night host

The HBO period drama brings two unexpected faces to its carefully recreated 1880s New York setting

The New Yorkers are back in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, bringing more social upheaval, family drama, and secrets to the screen. But Episode 1, which debuted on November 1, introduced two unexpected visitors who were neither Russells nor Van Rhijns. A popular late-night host and an Oscar winner appeared on screen for only a few seconds on the show, making them easy to miss. Matt Damon and David Letterman were seen walking down a New York street in the first episode, titled ‘Ring the Bells.’

A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 1 (Image Source: Hotstar)

The cameo lasts approximately six seconds, as the duo appears around the 8:39 mark of the episode. Vulture says the cameo was arranged through some cooperation from HBO’s period drama producer and Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.’ Interestingly, Letterman has been hoping for this kind of gig for nearly 50 years, ever since he saw comic Gary Mule Deer in a scene from the 1977 Woody Allen flick ‘Annie Hall,’ and decided he wanted to do a quick cameo as well. He then signed up for cameos in Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ and Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ with Jason Bateman, but plans fell apart when schedules didn’t align. His eventual opportunity came while the ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ team was researching a segment involving Damon.

Damon also has an interesting connection to this idea. He began his acting career working as a background extra with his long-time friend Ben Affleck. This connection was noted by the production team, and Damon was approached to appear alongside Letterman. In an interview with Vulture, executive producer Kate Churchill and ‘My Next Guest’ showrunner Isabel Richardson said Damon excitedly picked this idea from a list of different segments. Once Richardson considered ‘The Gilded Age,’ a show she already enjoys watching, it was an easier process to find the right TV production. Due to the link between the two shows, the proposal was taken to Churchill, who then approached the creator, Julian Fellowes, HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi, and Network CEO Casey Bloys.

A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 1 (Image Source: Hotstar)

The production teams then had to coordinate the costumes, filming location, and studio arrangements. Both stars wrapped up filming in May at Old Bethpage on Long Island. Costume designers had to make sure they both looked their best in 1880s attire. Letterman brought his own bowler hat, and Damon’s team had to get creative with period-appropriate facial hair after he had shaved his beard for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Meanwhile, the fourth season follows Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), who now has new challenges to face after becoming more established in New York society. Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) sees this as an opportunity to reestablish herself in society, while Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) also looks to move on with her life. Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) must also try to fit in with her future husband's family. The season premiered on HBO on November 1, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes set to air every week.