Is Violet leaving ‘Chicago Fire?’ Sick Margaret’s emotional plea sparks major exit fears

Violet's fate hangs in the balance as her mother's heartbreaking request threatens her future

The latest episode of 'Chicago Fire' has left fans on the edge, as a fan favorite may be on her way out. Episode 7, titled 'No Love Lost', featured paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) processing the surprising news her mother, Margaret Mikami (Melinda McGraw), delivered in the last episode. She revealed her ALS diagnosis to Violet and that she may have a year or less to live. The only person who knows about Violet's situation is Lyla "Lizzie" Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), who encourages her to reach out to Margaret. In the common room, Novak tells Violet she will regret not reaching out to her now. Violet listened to her and met Margaret at a coffee shop.

A still of Violet and Novak from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

The conversation did not go how Violet hoped. She asked Margaret about the diagnosis, but got shut down. Margaret changed the topic and began asking about Violet's life. She apologized for her past actions. Margaret told Violet she was obsessed with opening doors for her, but forgot that Violet was so amazing that she could open them herself. Violet accepted the apology, but added that her life isn't ruined. She is exactly where she was meant to be. Margaret doesn't understand this bit and keeps pushing her buttons, which makes Violet lose her temper. She angrily tells her mother that this tendency to make other people feel small is why she is alone. After this, her mother leaves.

A still of Margaret Mikami (Melinda McGraw) from 'Chicago Fire' Episode 7 (Image Source: NBC)

The whole incident weighs on Violet's mind, who reaches out to Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) for advice. Kidd gives her Severide's example. Severide (Taylor Kinney) shared a rough relationship with his father, Benny, but still struggled with the fact that he did not make amends before Benny's death. Kidd ends the conversation by assuring Violet that she can always reach out. Violet takes Kidd's advice and reaches out to her mother again, asking to meet one last time before she leaves Chicago. Sometime later, Violet shares with Novak about not hearing anything from Margaret. Novak advises her to take a page from her mother's book and drop by unannounced.

A still of Violet from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Violet listens to Novak and drops by Margaret's room. But instead of surprising Margaret, she gets a surprise herself with Margaret's call for help. Violet breaks the door and finds her mother on the floor. Margaret assures Violet about being fine, just a little lightheaded. Though she admits that Violet was correct, she is alone. Then Margaret drops a bomb on Violet by asking her to come to Boston. She wanted to spend some time with her daughter before her death. Does this mean Violet is out of Firehouse 51? It doesn't seem so, as Margaret just asked her to move temporarily. But to find out what the future holds, tune in every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT) on NBC.