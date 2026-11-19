‘NCIS: Origins’ teases older Mary Jo’s arrival as Gibbs searches for answers about Lala

Mary Jo’s present-day appearance gives Gibbs a new lead in his search for Lala, while fans wonder who will play her older self.

An imagined reunion with Mike Franks left Leroy Jethro Gibbs with a clue in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 Episode 6. Mark Harmon’s character collapsed after his wound became infected, leaving Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop caring for him. While unconscious, he pictured himself back at the Camp Pendleton office and questioned Franks about Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez’s disappearance. The exchange gave him someone to turn to once he woke.

That someone was Mary Jo Hayes. Franks placed her nameplate on her desk and directed Gibbs toward the woman who knew Franks best. Franks was only in Gibbs’ imagination, so their exchange did not establish where Lala is now. But the Season 3 Episode 7 preview follows through on that clue by bringing Mary Jo into the present-day storyline.

In the promo, Mary Jo asks Gibbs, “What are you expecting to find?” His answer is brief: “If I’m lucky, a second chance.” Her appearance follows Gibbs’ discovery that Lala did not die in the plane crash he believed had killed her. The preview does not reveal how much Mary Jo knows or whether she can explain why Mariel Molino’s character disappeared. Tyla Abercrumbie plays Mary Jo in the 1990s. CBS’ latest preview announcement does not identify the casting for her present-day appearance. The preview establishes the reunion but leaves that casting question unanswered.

Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 Episode 7 (Image Source: CBS)

Mary Jo is not the only former colleague Gibbs visits. Roma Maffia returns as Vera Strickland, played by Diany Rodriguez in the 1990s. The preview shows Vera meeting Gibbs at a bar with a file in hand. “It’s been a minute, Roy,” she tells him. For the earlier timeline, CBS’ synopsis reads: “In 1993, the investigation of a murdered Marine with a missing tongue puts the team on a collision course with a Russian serial killer.”

Episode 7, ‘Don’t Let the Days Go By,’ airs Tuesday, December 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. There is no new episode during Thanksgiving week. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch live through their local CBS feed. The episode will be available on demand the following day for Paramount+ subscribers.