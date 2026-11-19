‘Teen Wolf’ star books a recurring role in the upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation

'Teen Wolf' star joins KJ Apa, Colin Woodell, and Diane Guerrero in the upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation

A 'Teen Wolf' star is set to appear in Netflix’s ‘Myron Bolitar’ series adaptation. According to Deadline, Tyler Posey will play a confident, handsome, athletic young man from an extremely wealthy and privileged background in the upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation. He is best known for starring as Scott McCall in the MTV supernatural drama. In the Netflix show, he plays the spoiled son of a prominent politician who is accustomed to getting his way. The unnamed character has a history of becoming physically violent when angry. Posey is confirmed to appear in three episodes. He joins KJ Apa, Colin Woodell, and Diane Guerrero, who serve as series regulars.

A still of Scott from 'Teen Wolf' (Image Source: MTV)

Posey confirmed his casting on Instagram. Currently, he plays Brandon in NBC's 'Line of Fire.' His other recent credits include 'Death of a Brewer' alongside Mena Suvari and 'The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Reunion' with Jimmy Tatro. As per Deadline, other recurring cast members include Isaiah Hill, Amanda Warren, Quincy Isaiah, Bebe Neuwirth, Melissa Benoist, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector, and Sandrine Holt.

David E. Kelley and Harlan Coben posing for the camera (Image Source: Netflix | Michele K. Short)

The series follows Myron Bolitar, played by Woodell, who begins working as a sports agent after an injury ends his NBA dreams. Bolitar uses his charm to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, often risking it all to save his clients. In his pursuit, he is accompanied by a ruthless partner, Win Lockwood, played by KJ Apa. 'Myron Bolitar' is a series of thrillers that Coben began publishing in 1995. To date, the series contains 12 novels. It also spawned two spin-offs. David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will serve as executive producers for the adaptation. They will also serve as writers and showrunners.