Glen Powell turns to Jelly Roll and Miranda Lambert in ‘The Comeback King’ trailer

‘The Comeback King’ trailer sends Glen Powell’s country singer back to college after a breakup scandal involving Madelyn Cline’s pop star.

Glen Powell’s new country singer has a breakup to get over and a career to save. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for ‘The Comeback King,’ introducing Powell as Aubrey King, who finds himself on the wrong side of his ex-girlfriend’s latest song. Madelyn Cline plays the pop star, Missy. Aubrey has some company for his comeback, including Jelly Roll and Miranda Lambert.

Missy’s song tells a version of events that Aubrey knows isn’t true. He broke up with her after learning she had cheated on him, but her track makes him out to be the cheater. His career pays the price for it. The trailer follows his efforts to start again after the scandal, as he tries to figure out what he wants from his life and his music.

Madelyn Cline as Missy and Glen Powell as Aubrey King in a still from ‘The Comeback King’ trailer (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey and Reba McEntire are also involved. The film features original songs performed by Powell and Cline, with Nashville songwriters contributing to the music. Powell trained in guitar and singing for the role, preparing to perform alongside some of the country stars appearing in the film. “We really got to make this movie with Nashville,” Powell told Rolling Stone.

Aubrey’s next stop is college, where he returns to finish his degree. Cristin Milioti plays a professor who has little time for the celebrity in her classroom. As he rethinks his music, their relationship also hints at a possible romance. Stavros Halkias plays Aubrey’s manager, with Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Vanessa Bayer and Leanne Morgan also in the cast.

The college part of the story comes from Powell’s own life. His experience finishing his University of Texas degree while acting gave producer Kevin Misher the idea for a comedy, and Misher brought him together with Judd Apatow. Apatow directs and co-wrote the script with Powell. Before playing Aubrey, Powell starred in the comedies ‘Anyone but You’ and ‘Hit Man,’ co-writing the latter with Richard Linklater. It’s the director’s first fiction feature since 2022’s ‘The Bubble,’ with Apatow, Powell, Misher and Dan Cohen producing. Universal Pictures will release ‘The Comeback King’ in theaters on February 5, 2027.