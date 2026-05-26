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Will ‘The Boroughs’ return for Season 2? Creators reveal exciting long-term plans for sci-fi mystery series

The story revolves around Sam, played by Alfred Molina, a widower who moves into what appears to be a peaceful retirement community
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring the cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)
A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring the cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

The Boroughs’ arrived on Netflix on May 21, and the sci-fi mystery series has already pulled viewers into its strange little world of retirement homes and supernatural threats. After fans finished binge-watching the first season in a matter of days, one question immediately surfaced online: Will there be a Season 2? At the moment, Netflix has not officially renewed the show. However, the people behind the series seem pretty confident about where they want the story to go next. Creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews recently spoke with IGN about the future of the drama and revealed they never viewed ‘The Boroughs’ as a one-season experiment. The creators explained that they have already mapped out a full three-season storyline. 

A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina in 'The Boroughs' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

“We have a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode,” Addiss revealed. He also explained that while smaller details could change over time, the larger answers already exist in the writers’ room. In his words, “How we get there might change a little, but we have the answers to all the questions, and a plan of how and when to answer those. We wanted season one to feel emotionally complete, but leave some questions unanswered.” He also admitted they intentionally designed the first season to function as a complete viewing experience on its own. However, they also planted enough unanswered mysteries to continue the story if the show becomes a larger hit for Netflix.

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Addiss explained, “We'd like to tell you a bit more about what's going on [if the show gets renewed]. What is Mother? We know the answer to that. We want to tell you, so hopefully people watch so we get that chance.” The creator went on to explain, “We really want, across three seasons, for the audience to feel like we've answered all the questions. It doesn't mean that we're not introducing some crazy stuff in season two.” He added, “We don't think of it as a monster-of-the-season show. We do think of this as one large, complex story where crazy stuff continues to happen that's surprising, but it is one story to us.” When the creators were asked about the theme of a potential second season, Addiss answered with a simple but intriguing line: “What would you do with a second chance?”

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Meanwhile, ‘The Boroughs’ is produced by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the duo behind ‘Stranger Things’. The story centers on Sam, played by Alfred Molina, a widower who moves into what appears to be a peaceful retirement community. But Sam soon discovers something disturbing hiding beneath the surface of the neighborhood. According to the show’s official description, “In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a crew of unlikely heroes must stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have: time.” The cast is stacked with familiar faces, too. Alongside Molina, the series features Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, Jena Malone, Jane Kaczmarek, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg.

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