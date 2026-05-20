MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What happened to Kylie Minogue? Netflix documentary brings major health issue to light

Kylie Minogue reveals that she received a devastating diagnosis in 2021, but could not speak about it until the documentary.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Still of Kylie Minogue from 'KYLIE' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Still of Kylie Minogue from 'KYLIE' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Kylie Minogue laid her heart bare in her latest documentary titled 'KYLIE' on Netflix. One of the biggest revelations from the documentary was regarding her health. Back in 2005, the singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis attracted intense media coverage worldwide. The then-Australian Prime Minister John Howard also came forward and stated his support. Minogue eventually beat the disease, and her story led to an uptick in the number of women coming out for regular checkups. She shares in the three-part documentary that her breast cancer returned in 2021. This time, she chose to go through the treatment away from public scrutiny

Kylie Monogue performs on stage at HMV Hammersmith Apollo on April 3, 2012 in London, United Kingdom (Image Source: Getty Images | Tabatha Fireman / Contributor)
Kylie Minogue performs on stage in London, United Kingdom (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tabatha Fireman / Contributor)

In a sit-down interview, Minogue shared how she received the diagnosis, so that the story can help others. “Making this documentary has meant looking back at so many pivotal moments in my life, and this was another one. I also know there will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups," the singer explained. “As part of my routine check-ups in 2021, I was diagnosed with a second primary breast cancer. Early detection was very helpful, and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today,” she added. 

Minogue claimed that she did not share the second diagnosis with the public then, as she did not have the strength. Back then, her career had hit another milestone with her Grammy-winning 2023 single “Padam Padam,” but her personal life was in shatters due to the disease. “I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” Minogue explained. “I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. ‘Padam Padam’ opened so many doors for me, but on the inside, I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.”

Kylie Minogue performs at Sziget Festival 2024 at Óbuda Island on August 07, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Kylie Minogue performs at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

After recovering from the second bout, Minogue wanted to talk about the ordeal, but could not figure out how. “I’ve been trying to find the right time to say it - I just couldn’t at the time. I was just a shell of a person,” she shared. When the singer could not find a way to talk about it, her artistic chops gave her an outlet to express her feelings. She joined hands with long-time collaborator Richard 'Biff' Stannard and came up with the song 'Story' for her 2023 album 'Tension,' which reflects her hardships at that point. The song had lyrics like “I had a secret that I kept to myself … Turn another page, baby take the stage.” The plan was to share the meaning behind the song. “When I started writing Story, I knew one day I would share what the meaning behind the song was. Finding the right time to do so was tricky. I didn’t imagine it would be in a documentary, but perhaps it found its own time and place,” the singer said. The documentary currently streaming on Netflix also covers other highs and lows of Minogue's life.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel series ‘The Testaments’ gets exciting renewal after staggering Season 1 numbers
THE HANDMAID'S TALE

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel series ‘The Testaments’ gets exciting renewal after staggering Season 1 numbers

The sequel series 'The Testaments' is based on author Margaret Atwood's bestselling 2019 novel of the same name, with Bruce Miller as the showrunner.
15 minutes ago
‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ ending explained: How Margo’s bold final choice sets up Season 2
TV

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ ending explained: How Margo’s bold final choice sets up Season 2

Margo's chaotic battle to win custody of her child came to an emotional end, but her bold career choice has opened the door to more chaos.
29 minutes ago
'Reacher' Season 4 could shift focus away from Alan Ritchson and it makes sense
TV

'Reacher' Season 4 could shift focus away from Alan Ritchson and it makes sense

The upcoming Season 4 of the 'Reacher' is based on the Lee Child novel 'Gone Tomorrow,' first published in 2009.
2 hours ago
Did ‘Vought Rising’ trailer get leaked? Fans share trailer for ‘The Boys’ spin-off—it’s not what we expected
THE BOYS (2019)

Did ‘Vought Rising’ trailer get leaked? Fans share trailer for ‘The Boys’ spin-off—it’s not what we expected

Sneaky fans share leaked footage of 'The Boys' prequel spinoff online, revealing the known characters in a different era in 'Vought Rising.'
2 hours ago
‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert set to host Presidential Medal of Freedom winner again, but will he perform?
TV

‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert set to host Presidential Medal of Freedom winner again, but will he perform?

Another American legend joins Stephen Colbert for a musical performance on the penultimate episode of 'The Late Show' ahead of its big finale.
4 hours ago
‘The Late Show’: 5 major guest predictions for Stephen Colbert’s final episode, including a former president
TV

‘The Late Show’: 5 major guest predictions for Stephen Colbert’s final episode, including a former president

With CBS pulling the plug on 'The Late Show,' citing financial reasons, these are 5 major stars who could appear on Stephen Colbert's final episode.
4 hours ago
‘Ghosts’ Season 5 star promises major cliffhanger ahead of finale episode: ‘There’s one big…’
TV

‘Ghosts’ Season 5 star promises major cliffhanger ahead of finale episode: ‘There’s one big…’

The season finale will see Sam and Jay fighting to save Woodstone Manor after a business partnership threatens their ownership of the mansion.
7 hours ago
Does 'The Boys' Season 5 finale have a post-credits scene? The answer may surprise you
THE BOYS (2019)

Does 'The Boys' Season 5 finale have a post-credits scene? The answer may surprise you

After an enthralling finale, the focus is on whether 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 has a post-credits scene
8 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Does Homelander die? Finale delivers brutal showdown
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Does Homelander die? Finale delivers brutal showdown

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8, titled 'Blood and Bone,' featured an epic faceoff as the show came to an end
8 hours ago
Is ‘Stolen Baby’ based on a true story? All about Heidi Broussard’s movie now streaming on Netflix
STOLEN (2024)

Is ‘Stolen Baby’ based on a true story? All about Heidi Broussard’s movie now streaming on Netflix

The documentary was first released on Lifetime in 2023 and has now arrived on Netflix.
9 hours ago