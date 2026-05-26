Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? One contestant cruises to victory after snatching all the Daily Doubles

Chris D'Angelo faces off against Jack Kelly and Veronica Matthews in Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

The 'Memorial Day' episode marked Chris D'Angelo's fourth consecutive game on 'Jeopardy!' He faced off against Jack Kelly, a Ph.D. student from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Veronica Matthews, an after-school science instructor originally from Martinez, California. This game, unlike the last few, was dominated by the eventual winner from start to finish. Two participants gave the correct response to the all-important Final Jeopardy clue, bringing the game to a close.

Chris D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The 'Jeopardy!' round in this episode comprised categories including 'Red, Red Wine,' 'Things People Say,' 'Picture The Film,' 'In Stitches,' 'The Best Sellers,' and ''C,' The City.' During the second clue, D'Angelo spotted a Daily Double. The DD belonged to the category, ''C,' The City,' and its clue read, "In Northern Mexico, a capital city, a state & a desert all have this name." Chris wagered $1,000 and answered with 'What is Chihuahua?' His response was correct, elevating the returning champion's earnings to $1,600. At the first break, D'Angelo led with $4,200, followed by Matthews with $600, while Kelly had yet to open his account. Kelly was able to eventually turn things around. By the end of the first round, he had $1,400 in his kitty, but it was still much less than D'Angelo's $8,400. Matthews was dead last with $800.

Cast Photos of Veronica and Jack (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The second DD of the game quickly came into play. D'Angelo detected this one as well, and it belonged to the category 'The Bible.' The clue read, 'This book, whose name means "expressions of sorrow," is read on the ninth of Av, a Jewish observance marking the temple's destruction.' D'Angelo wrote 'What is Lamentations?' which was correct. D'Angelo had bet $4,400 on this DD, which took his total from $10,600 to $15,000.

The third DD also followed the same pattern. On the 8th clue, D'Angelo spotted this DD on the board. It was from the category, 'Acronyms and Initialisms,' and the clue read, 'Haribo, maker of those yummy gummi candies, is an acronym for its founder, Hans Riegel of this German city.' The answer was 'What is Bonn?' which D'Angelo wrote on his electronic slate. The returning champion wagered $3,800 for this clue, which increased his total to $20,000. With three DDs and 29 correct responses, D'Angelo was virtually untouchable going into the 'Final Jeopardy' round.

Chris D'Angelo playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

During this round, D'Angelo had a commanding lead with $25,200, followed by Kelly with $7,000 and Matthews with $4,000. The clue read, 'Called the "Calendar Lake" because it is 365 miles long & 52 miles wide, it shares its name with a country,' from the category 'South Africa.' D'Angelo and Kelly wrote, 'What is Lake Malawi?' which was correct. Kelly, who had bet $1,001, found himself at $8,101. D'Angelo wagered $4,800, bringing his total to $30,000. Matthews suffered a loss and was left with $3,269. Just like that, D'Angelo had another win under his belt and will return on Tuesday for his fifth game.