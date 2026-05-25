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'Marshals' Season 2: Everything we know about 'Yellowstone' spinoff's future after that wild finale

Following an explosive cliffhanger finale, 'Marshals' is expected to be back sooner with the reveal of Kayce and his team's fate.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
'Marshals' official poster featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: @marshalscbs | Instagram)
'Marshals' official poster featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: @marshalscbs | Instagram)

The dust has barely settled on the explosive Season 1 finale of 'Marshals,' but fans are already desperate to know what lies ahead for Kayce Dutton and his team. The 'Yellowstone' spin-off, which successfully shifted Taylor Sheridan's western drama into a gritty modern procedural, wrapped up its intense debut season on Sunday, with the finale titled 'Wolves at the Door.' True to the franchise's reputation, the episode ended with several dramatic cliffhangers, leaving the future of the East Camp ranch, Thomas Rainwater’s safety, and the fates of Cal and Belle hanging by a thread. Fans also got a dramatic reveal of the people who turned Kayce's home into a battleground. Fortunately, viewers won't have to wait that long to get all the answers. CBS greenlit Season 2 within two weeks of the show's record-breaking March premiere, which drew over 20 million viewers.

Still from 'Marshals' finale episode (Image Credit: Paramount)
A still from 'Marshals' finale episode (Image Credit: Paramount)

The core ensemble cast is expected to return, but the network has not yet confirmed any additions or exits. Luke Grimes anchors the series and keeps it tied to 'Yellowstone' as Kayce Dutton, so he is expected to continue leading the cast. The former rancher is navigating life after his wife's tragic off-screen passing while raising his son, Tate. Now that he has settled into his role as a Marshal, the coming season might give him another chance at a romantic life. The fate of his team members, Cal and Belle, was left unanswered in the finale. Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Cal, teased that fans should absolutely be worried about them following that brutal cliffhanger ending. "You should be worried," he told TV Line, "They are not going to come out unscathed." Ellyn Jameson, Chris Mulkey, Gil Birmingham, and Mo Brings Plenty are also pivotal parts of the narrative, so fans will likely get to see them again. 

Arielle Kebbel, Logan Marshall-Green, Sonja Flemming, Tatanka Means, Luke Grimes, and Ash Santos in 'Marshals' (Image Credit: Paramount)
Arielle Kebbel, Logan Marshall-Green, Sonja Flemming, Tatanka Means, Luke Grimes, and Ash Santos in 'Marshals' (Image Credit: Paramount)

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut has hinted that while the first season focused heavily on building Kayce’s dynamic with his new tactical team, the upcoming extended season leaves the door open for high-profile crossovers. Fans are already speculating about possible appearances from Rip and Beth. CBS is expected to position Season 2 prominently in its 2026 lineup. Luke Grimes confirmed that the network has expanded the episode count for the upcoming season from 13 to 20. 'Marshals' Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+, along with all the other shows of the 'Yellowstone' universe.

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