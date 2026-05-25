'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Did Nate Jacobs die? Chaos erupts ahead of the finale

In 'Euphoria' Season 3, Nate was seen struggling to pay off his crushing debt of nearly $1 million

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7, titled 'Rain or Shine,' delivers a devastating blow to one major character as it sets the stage for a massive showdown in next week's finale. Episode 6 saw Rue have a near-death accident, which renewed her faith in God. Emboldened by her newfound belief, she makes a risky move that could have dangerous consequences. Furthermore, Nate Jacobs, the intimidating high school bully from the show's first two seasons, is reduced to a desperate man without a fighting spirit in the show's third outing. The character meets a grim fate in this season's penultimate episode.

An image of Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

Episode 7 delves into Ali's (Colman Domingo) backstory as an addict and showcases how he turned his life around. After overcoming his struggles, Ali started helping people dealing with similar issues. He lost many friends and fellow addicts during the pandemic, when they couldn't attend meetings in person. He met Rue at one of these meetings and helped her go to rehab in Season 2. Ali comes to her rescue again in this episode when she visits him and discloses the mess she has gotten herself into. He discourages her from robbing Laurie on Alamo's orders. However, when the sun rises, Rue heads for her last run alone and leaves a note behind asking for forgiveness.

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Euphoria)

Rue, armed with the confidence of divine backing, plans to double-cross Laurie. She visits her house and convinces the crime boss to let her join her group by claiming that she fell out with Alamo. She adds that his men beat her up after realizing that her true loyalties lie with Laurie. Her charm works on Laurie, and she initiates Rue into her group by slicing her palm open. Later that night, Rue and Faye carry out the robbery. However, they open the safe to find that it doesn't contain money or anything valuable, just IDs. Faye panics and screams, waking up the whole gang.

A still of Cassie Jacobs from the latest episode (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

In Episode 6, Cassie deleted her On*****s account to focus on her role in L.A. Nights. She also received a threatening note from Naz along with Nate's severed finger. However, her budding acting career collapses like a house of cards after the show's producers get cold feet because of Cassie's past online activities. Patty Lance decides to use Lexi's storyline to kill off Cassie's character on the show. Desperate for money, Cassie tries to revive her account, as it's the only source of money at her disposal, but she fails to recover it. She then approaches Maddy, who slaps her for deleting her account without her permission, but still decides to help her friend. They hatch a plan to get close to L.A. Nights' heartthrob, Dylan Reed, and call the media while they're on a dinner date. Cassie posts about their encounter on her Instagram account to revive her online image. However, the loan shark Naz kidnaps Cassie in the midst of her scheming and demands that she pay off Nate's $1 million loan within three days if she wants to see her husband alive.

A look at Maddy Perez from the latest episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

After cutting off parts of Nate's body over the last few episodes, Naz loses his patience and buries him in a shallow grave on his own construction site. He leaves a small vent open for him to breathe. Cassie reaches out to Maddy, who seeks Alamo's help in rescuing Nate. Alamo and Maddy arrive to meet Naz with a bag of money, which turns out to be empty. Alamo shoots Naz and gets rid of him with ease. Cassie hurries to open up Nate's grave and save his life, only to find that her husband was bitten by a rattlesnake and has been dead for a long time. 'Euphoria' will return next Sunday, May 31, with the Season 3 finale at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.