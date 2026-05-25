MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Did Nate Jacobs die? Chaos erupts ahead of the finale

In 'Euphoria' Season 3, Nate was seen struggling to pay off his crushing debt of nearly $1 million
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7, titled 'Rain or Shine,' delivers a devastating blow to one major character as it sets the stage for a massive showdown in next week's finale. Episode 6 saw Rue have a near-death accident, which renewed her faith in God. Emboldened by her newfound belief, she makes a risky move that could have dangerous consequences. Furthermore, Nate Jacobs, the intimidating high school bully from the show's first two seasons, is reduced to a desperate man without a fighting spirit in the show's third outing. The character meets a grim fate in this season's penultimate episode.     

An image of Colman Domingo as Muhammed from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

Episode 7 delves into Ali's (Colman Domingo) backstory as an addict and showcases how he turned his life around. After overcoming his struggles, Ali started helping people dealing with similar issues. He lost many friends and fellow addicts during the pandemic, when they couldn't attend meetings in person. He met Rue at one of these meetings and helped her go to rehab in Season 2. Ali comes to her rescue again in this episode when she visits him and discloses the mess she has gotten herself into. He discourages her from robbing Laurie on Alamo's orders. However, when the sun rises, Rue heads for her last run alone and leaves a note behind asking for forgiveness.  

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Euphoria)
An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Euphoria)

Rue, armed with the confidence of divine backing, plans to double-cross Laurie. She visits her house and convinces the crime boss to let her join her group by claiming that she fell out with Alamo. She adds that his men beat her up after realizing that her true loyalties lie with Laurie. Her charm works on Laurie, and she initiates Rue into her group by slicing her palm open. Later that night, Rue and Faye carry out the robbery. However, they open the safe to find that it doesn't contain money or anything valuable, just IDs. Faye panics and screams, waking up the whole gang. 

A still of Cassie Jacobs from the latest episode (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
A still of Cassie Jacobs from the latest episode (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

In Episode 6, Cassie deleted her On*****s account to focus on her role in L.A. Nights. She also received a threatening note from Naz along with Nate's severed finger. However, her budding acting career collapses like a house of cards after the show's producers get cold feet because of Cassie's past online activities. Patty Lance decides to use Lexi's storyline to kill off Cassie's character on the show. Desperate for money, Cassie tries to revive her account, as it's the only source of money at her disposal, but she fails to recover it. She then approaches Maddy, who slaps her for deleting her account without her permission, but still decides to help her friend. They hatch a plan to get close to L.A. Nights' heartthrob, Dylan Reed, and call the media while they're on a dinner date. Cassie posts about their encounter on her Instagram account to revive her online image. However, the loan shark Naz kidnaps Cassie in the midst of her scheming and demands that she pay off Nate's $1 million loan within three days if she wants to see her husband alive. 

A look at Maddy Perez from the latest episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
A look at Maddy Perez from the latest episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

After cutting off parts of Nate's body over the last few episodes, Naz loses his patience and buries him in a shallow grave on his own construction site. He leaves a small vent open for him to breathe. Cassie reaches out to Maddy, who seeks Alamo's help in rescuing Nate. Alamo and Maddy arrive to meet Naz with a bag of money, which turns out to be empty. Alamo shoots Naz and gets rid of him with ease. Cassie hurries to open up Nate's grave and save his life, only to find that her husband was bitten by a rattlesnake and has been dead for a long time. 'Euphoria' will return next Sunday, May 31, with the Season 3 finale at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Will Rue survive the conflict between Alamo and the DEA?
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Will Rue survive the conflict between Alamo and the DEA?

The Season 3 finale is set to be the longest episode in the show's history, clocking in at 93 minutes.
1 hour ago
Will Cal return in 'Marshals' Season 2? Logan Marshall-Green reveals the fan favorite character's fate
TV

Will Cal return in 'Marshals' Season 2? Logan Marshall-Green reveals the fan favorite character's fate

Cal finds himself ambushed by gunmen in the Season 1 finale of the CBS series 'Marshals,' with his fate left up in the air.
3 hours ago
'Tracker' Season 3 Finale Recap: McIntyre offers Russell mysterious deal as Colter sets out to rescue Lola
TV

'Tracker' Season 3 Finale Recap: McIntyre offers Russell mysterious deal as Colter sets out to rescue Lola

The Season 3 finale saw Russell learn more about his father's past activities with Chrono Stasis
5 hours ago
Where Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ was filmed and whether its eerie retirement community is based on real place
TV

Where Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ was filmed and whether its eerie retirement community is based on real place

Netflix’s latest hit ‘The Boroughs’ puts New Mexico at its forefront, using several staple locations from the city in production.
5 hours ago
Who is Lenny Hancock Jr.? 'Marshals' Season 1 finale pays tribute to key member of the team
TV

Who is Lenny Hancock Jr.? 'Marshals' Season 1 finale pays tribute to key member of the team

‘Marshals’ paid tribute to Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock Jr., who died in December 2025
7 hours ago
Before ‘The Boroughs,’ Eric Edelstein terrified ‘SVU’ viewers in a role you probably missed
ERIC (2024)

Before ‘The Boroughs,’ Eric Edelstein terrified ‘SVU’ viewers in a role you probably missed

Edelstein has recently played the antagonists in Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ as well as the police-procedural drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU.’
8 hours ago
'Marshals' Season 1 Finale: Kayce and the team hunt down dangerous gunmen as Tate faces possible danger
TV

'Marshals' Season 1 Finale: Kayce and the team hunt down dangerous gunmen as Tate faces possible danger

In a surprising move, Tom takes Tate on a fishing trip to Texas in the 'Marshals' Season 1 finale
8 hours ago
Why ‘From’ is not airing tonight: Season 4 Episode 6 new release date revealed
TV

Why ‘From’ is not airing tonight: Season 4 Episode 6 new release date revealed

Upcoming ‘From’ Episode 6 will feature the aftermath of Jade’s visions, followed by even more unexpected and mysterious twists.
8 hours ago
Stephen Colbert returns to the small screen just a day after hosting his final episode of 'The Late Show'
TV

Stephen Colbert returns to the small screen just a day after hosting his final episode of 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert hosted his last episode of 'The Late Show' on May 21 and surprised viewers with an appearance on 'Only In Monroe'
9 hours ago
Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit
YELLOWSTONE

Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit

News of Chad Feehan's exit has seen fans speculate whether there will be a second season of 'Dutton Ranch'
1 day ago