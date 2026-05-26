Will there be ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2? Here’s what we know after Season 1's gripping finale

‘Boston Blue’ Season 1 ended with Lena’s boyfriend, Detective Brian Rodgers, in danger

When ‘Blue Bloods’ wrapped its run in 2023 after 14 seasons, many viewers were not ready to say goodbye to the Reagan family. Luckily for fans, the franchise did not stay off the air for very long. About two years later, one familiar face returned to television with a fresh badge. That return came through ‘Boston Blue’, the spinoff centered on Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. The series premiered in October 2025 and became one of CBS’s most talked-about dramas of the season. Instead of staying in New York, Danny starts over in Boston, where his son Sean is now working as a patrol officer with the Boston Police Department. Sean (Mika Amonsen) is no longer the kid viewers remember from the earlier years of ‘Blue Bloods’. He has stepped into the family business, though Danny quickly learns policing in Boston comes with its own risks.

A 'Boston Blue' still featuring Donnie Wahlberg and Mika Amonsen (Image Source: Instagram | @bostonbluecbs)

Danny moves to Massachusetts after Sean is hurt during a suspicious building fire. At first, Danny wants answers more than anything else. That investigation becomes the thread that pulls him deeper into the city’s world of law enforcement, and before long, he finds himself planting roots in Boston. One of the major new faces in the series is Detective Lena Silver, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Their partnership became one of the biggest reasons viewers connected with the spinoff during its first season. By the end of Season 1, Danny appears more comfortable in Boston than anyone probably expected at the beginning. He even starts considering climbing higher within the department. CBS clearly liked what it saw from the ratings and audience response because the network renewed ‘Boston Blue’ for a second season in December 2025, only a few months after its debut.

Meanwhile, Season 1 closed with several storylines hanging in the air. Lena survives a shooting while investigating a prison smuggling operation, though the attack leaves her with serious injuries. Doctors reveal she suffered a punctured lung along with nerve damage, leaving her future in question for a while. While recovering in the hospital, Lena finally comes face-to-face with her biological father, Chris (Erik King). The relationship had been complicated for years because Lena’s mother, Mae (Gloria Reuben), spent much of Lena’s life ensuring distance between them. Things become even more interesting when Lena also bonds with her half-sister Kristina (Alisha Wainwright). By the end, the family finally has dinner together at the Silvers’ home. Elsewhere in the finale, Danny and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) finally stop dancing around their feelings and commit to their relationship.

A 'Boston Blue' still featuring Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez (Image Source: Instagram | @bostonbluecbs)

Fans of the original series had waited years for things to progress between the two detectives, so the moment landed as a major payoff for longtime viewers. Then came the cliffhanger that really sent fans spiraling online. Lena’s boyfriend, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), is suddenly hit by a truck while driving to dinner at the Silver family home. The violent collision sends his vehicle crashing into the Charles River, and the episode cuts off before revealing whether he survives. Viewers also do not know who caused the crash or whether Brian was specifically targeted. Right now, the network has not announced an exact premiere date for the second season. However, CBS confirmed ‘Boston Blue’ will remain part of its 2026-2027 television lineup, with new episodes expected to arrive sometime this fall.