‘Emily in Paris’: Netflix shares bittersweet news for Lily Collins’ hit drama before Season 6

As filming kicks off in Greece, Netflix shared a video of Lily Collin making a major announcement about the upcoming Season 6.

Netflix has confirmed that Season 6 of the global sensation 'Emily in Paris' will mark the end of the series. Lily Collins, who has charmed viewers worldwide as the stylish and ambitious Emily Cooper, announced the news in a video message to fans, "After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful, and we love you all."

From bonjour to au revoir. The final season of Emily in Paris is now in production 💕 pic.twitter.com/aX1AJTnIRy — Netflix (@netflix) May 21, 2026

"From bonjour to au revoir. The final season of 'Emily in Paris' is now in production," Netflix captioned the post, giving viewers a nostalgic reminder of the adventure they have shared with Emily. Created by Darren Star, the comedy-drama's final season is being filmed in Greece, per Variety. "Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," Star shared with the same outlet. "As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be part of your lives, inspiring your travel dreams and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’"

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 (Image Credit: Netflix)

The show follows Emily Cooper as she juggles work, friendships, and romance after moving to Paris for her dream job. Besides Collins, the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque round out the cast. Collins also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. The series has consistently performed well for Netflix, spending a combined 32 weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV rankings chart and reaching the number one spot in 90 countries. Season 6 release date has not been officially announced by the streamer yet, but it is most likely to premiere by the end of 2026.