'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Will Rue survive the conflict between Alamo and the DEA?

The Season 3 finale is set to be the longest episode in the show's history, clocking in at 93 minutes.

'Euphoria' Season 3 is headed for a thrilling finish on May 31. The finale, titled 'In God We Trust,' reportedly has a runtime of 93 minutes, making it the longest episode in the award-winning show's three-season run. The upcoming installment is also widely speculated to be the series finale, in which case, it will serve as the farewell chapter for Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Lexi's (Maude Apatow) stories. HBO released the teaser trailer for the upcoming installment right after Episode 7 dropped. The suspense-filled teaser is poised to deliver an emotional and intense finale, in which some characters may not survive.

An image of Ali and Rue from the 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale episode (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO Max)

The trailer begins with a shot of Laurie's (Martha Kelly) house, where her dog starts to bark, and a bird screeches in a cage, as she says, "They know something we don't." The finale will reveal how Laurie handled Rue's betrayal. In the penultimate episode, Rue found herself in a tough spot after she was caught red-handed robbing Laurie's safe along with Faye (Chloe Cherry). However, she seems to have survived Laurie's wrath, at least for now. Rue is seen talking to Ali (Colman Domingo) in the short clip. Fans are excited for the return of Colman Domingo in the Season 3 finale. After he tried to stop Rue from carrying out the robbery in Episode 7, he shares another contemplative moment with her in the finale. In the trailer, Rue asks him, "How do so many people get to be so evil?" Ali explains that it's human nature, saying, "We're selfish."

Cassie Jacobs (Sydney Sweeney) as seen in the trailer for the Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO Max)

Furthermore, Nate's (Jacob Elordi) death leaves Cassie as a young widow just a few months into her wedding. She ditches her glamorous diva look and is seen sans makeup and teary-eyed in the trailer. Her dreams of becoming an actress or a viral influencer crashed badly, and with no husband to look after her, what's next for Cassie? Meanwhile, Jules is seen working on her latest painting, while Lexi throws a worried glance at the screen, undoubtedly in response to her friends' latest antics.

A still of Alamo Brown from the trailer of 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO Max)

Moreover, the last few episodes have built towards a major showdown between Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and the DEA. Laurie and Rue may also get caught up in the escalating conflict due to their close association with the crime boss and his enterprise. Alamo is seen telling a bloodied Rue, "You was right all along. You and me, we was meant to be." In the finale, the DEA finally makes its move after collecting evidence on Alamo's criminal activities with Rue's help. The showdown begins as police sirens start wailing and a female voice starts the countdown. An officer's voice is heard over the microphone, saying, "You are surrounded." With Season 3 having already killed off one of the main characters, fans are left wondering if more deaths will follow in the finale. 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale will drop on 9 p.m. ET on May 31 on HBO and HBO Max.