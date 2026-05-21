'The Boroughs' ending explained: Is the science fiction show connected to 'Stranger Things?'

'The Boroughs' is created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, while The Duffer Brothers have served as the executive producers.

This story contains spoilers from 'The Boroughs.'

'The Boroughs' ended in the most fitting way possible. Presented by 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who serve as executive producers. The eight-part Netflix supernatural thriller is created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and takes place against the desert landscape of New Mexico. The official synopsis of the series reads, "In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their 'golden years' are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects." The cast includes Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), and Denis O'Hare (Wally), among others.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer attend Stranger Things 5: The Finale Fan Screenings at AMC The Americana at Brand 18 on December 31, 2025, in Glendale, California. (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris)

Things take a turn for the unsettling on 'The Boroughs' when the residents of the retirement community start dy*ng in rapid succession. However, given the advanced ages of the deceased, no one initially suspects any foul play until Sam witnesses a creature attacking Jack. He investigates the creature, collects its blood, and uses a makeshift particle accelerator to analyze it before revealing the discovery to Wally. Eventually, with the addition of Art, Renee, and Paz, the group discovers that the creatures are created by Blaine and Anneliese to remain immortal.

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

The deceased residents fell victim to Blaine and Anneliese's plot, which involved attacking them when they were vulnerable to extract their spinal tap fluid. All of it was ultimately done to keep Mother alive beyond her natural lifespan. Sam eventually used the particle accelerator against Blaine and Anneliese. Although Anneliese died instantly, Blaine remained alive until the final moments. Mother pleaded with Sam to take her to the forest with the plum tree so that she could finally rest. In her final moments, Mother ended up killing Blaine. Sam had been haunted by memories of Lily throughout the season, and he kept seeing her everywhere. By the end of the show, Sam realized it was Mother, after all, who was using Lily to communicate with Sam. Mother ultimately helped Sam find closure by forcing him to confront the moment of Lily’s death. As Sam finally came to terms with Lilly's death, the finale ends with Sam and the rest of the community finally finding peace.

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Although 'The Boroughs' is not strictly connected to 'Stranger Things' in any way, the two share a tonal similarity that was best explained by the Duffer Brothers in an interview with Tudum, "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."