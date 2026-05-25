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HBO Max trailer confirms release date for 'Harry Potter' series and gives major updates on fan-favorite shows

The magic returns as HBO officially locks in a release date for the highly anticipated 'Harry Potter' series and more shows.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
(L) Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon' (R) Dominic McLaughlin in 'Harry Potter' (Cover Image Credit: HBO)
(L) Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon' (R) Dominic McLaughlin in 'Harry Potter' (Cover Image Credit: HBO)

Fans of the wizarding world can finally dust off their wands, as HBO has officially confirmed that the first season of the new 'Harry Potter' series will debut on Christmas 2026. The confirmation came in the form of a new HBO Max trailer that dropped on Sunday, showcasing the platform's upcoming lineup of shows. Starting with 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' the trailer offered a short montage of all the shows viewers will experience this year. Undoubtedly, the most anticipated HBO project is the reimagined 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,' featuring Dominic McLaughlin as the titular protagonist. Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton will be seen as Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively. Together, the legendary trio will have their first major confrontation against the forces of the one who shall not be named. 

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Harry Potter)
A still from the trailer of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (Image Source: HBO | YouTube)

Besides 'Harry Potter' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' the trailer featured previews of hit shows like 'Rooster,' 'The Pitt' Season 2, 'Half Man,' 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, and the current season of 'Euphoria.' Comedy fans also have plenty to look forward to with announcements for 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff, 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' and 'Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.' The documentaries 'The Man Will Burn,' 'Earth, Wind & Fire,' the sports series 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks,' and 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' also made brief appearances. Drama lovers got a sneak peek of 'Youth,' 'Monsters of God,' the legal drama 'War' starring Sienna Miller, and the DC superhero series 'Lanterns.' The trailer also promised the return of the historical drama series 'The Gilded Age.'

Arabella Stanton (Image Credit: HBO | Youtube)
Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger in the trailer of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (Image Credit: HBO | Youtube)

HBO is leaving no stone unturned to prove that the upcoming series will have the same magic as the books and the movie series that became a part of millions of childhoods. The decade-long television project aims to present a much more detailed adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books than the original films could manage in their limited runtime. The prominent cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The series has already been renewed for a second season, with all the main cast returning except Gracie Cochrane, who plays Ginny Weasley. The role will be recast due to unforeseen circumstances, as per the studio. Francesca Gardiner, one of the creative forces behind 'Succession,' serves as the sole showrunner for the premiere season.

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