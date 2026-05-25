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Where Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ was filmed and whether its eerie retirement community is based on real place

Netflix’s latest hit ‘The Boroughs’ puts New Mexico at its forefront, using several staple locations from the city in production.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Everyone's new favorite obsession: Netflix's 'The Boroughs' is not only grabbing attention through its juicy storylines, but also by its picturesque locations. The show follows a group of unlikely heroes from a retirement community, who must band together against an "otherworldly threat." The series by Duffer Brothers features Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, and Denis O'Hare in lead roles. The science fiction drama puts New Mexico at the forefront. According to ABQ Journal, from 2024 to 2025, over 20 sites across the state were used for the project. The setting looked so authentic that many believed 'The Boroughs' was a real place. 

Stage 11 at Netflix Studios Albuquerque. ()Image Source: Netflix)
Stage 11 at Netflix Studios Albuquerque. (Image Source: Netflix)

Country & Town House clarified that no such community named 'The Boroughs' exists in reality. However, similar ones can be found across the country. The houses that comprise the retirement community were actually built at the Netflix Studios Albuquerque lot, which is visible on Google Maps. Many of the interior scenes were also filmed in this lot. As per Netflix, the lot contains 12 sound stages, production offices, and support spaces. If 'The Boroughs' fans want to see the lot where their favorite show came to life, guided tours are the way to go. Netflix also operates a site that provides the audience a chance to explore the lot from the comfort of their home. 

Defunct Mall called 'Traditions' in New Mexico (Image Source: ABQ Journal | Eddie Moore)
Defunct Mall called 'Traditions' in New Mexico (Image Source: ABQ Journal | Eddie Moore)

Along with the lot, Budaghers or Traditions was also used to showcase the cul-de-sac community where the main characters reside. It is a defunct outlet mall between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Shani Orona, the project's location manager, considers the defunct mall to be one of the real stars of the show. 'The Boroughs' is apparently the longest production to date at the site. The showrunners wanted the community to feel like an enclave in the middle of nowhere, and as per Orona, the defunct mall aligned with the vision. Netflix had to incorporate fresh paint, build parking spots for golf carts, bring in a pharmacy, and much more to make the site suitable for the show. "Everything feels self-sustaining. There was no reason to go to the outside world, and that was critical to the storyline," Orona explained.

Ramada used as Manor in 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Ramada)
Ramada used as Manor in 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Ramada)

Ramada served as 'The Manor' in the show. It is an old motel, located just off I-40 in northeast Albuquerque, according to Atlas of Wonders. It will reportedly be transformed into an actual retirement community; it is now known as Juniper Flats. Orona personally picked the spot. Netflix had to put in some work here before using it as an entrance for the characters. They installed new light fixtures, murals, and a front desk in the lobby to make it more suitable. The Sandia Mountains, a popular New Mexico staple, also appear in the background of several scenes in 'The Boroughs.' The craggy mountains contrasted with dusty deserts, as the group roamed to solve the mystery.

First Plaza Galleria is one of the few buildings in the show that was not built on the lot or Traditions. The establishment currently serves as an underground shopping arcade. If fans want, they can visit the site. It is near the intersection of 3rd Street and Tijeras Avenue. Bonanza Creek Ranch serves as the desert town that Art (Clarke Peters) visits in the show's second episode. The ranch near Santa Fe has had an enduring connection with Hollywood since the 1940s. Using such real-life locations enhanced the show's authenticity, as it is also set in New Mexico. Will Matthews, who created the show's concept, felt that New Mexico was the perfect fit. "We had a ball. We really wanted a desert location," Matthews said. "It was absolutely the right place for the show. It feels like its own world." Locals hope that the show gets renewed for another season, as the use of such staple locations also brings in a lot of employment. 'The Boroughs' was released on May 21 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

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