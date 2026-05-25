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‘Off Campus’ EP shares disappointing update about fan-favorite character’s Season 2 future

Briar University undergoes a major casting shift as Prime Video moves forward with Season 2 without one of its breakout stars.
BY ANKIT RAJ
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still ofBelmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Stephen Kalyn in 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
A still ofBelmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Stephen Kalyn in 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: Prime Video)

'Off Campus' will officially return to Prime Video for Season 2, but the Briar University halls will look a little emptier. Following its massive debut, the hit adaptation of Elle Kennedy's beloved new-adult novels is moving forward with Season 2, but without one of its breakout stars. Josh Heuston, who played Hannah Wells' initial love interest, Justin Kohl, will not be returning to the cast due to a scheduling conflict. Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed this in her recent interview with TV Guide. "Not next season, but I love Josh, and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point," she said. "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him next season, but never say never."

Josh Heuston and Ella Bright in 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
Josh Heuston and Ella Bright in 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: Prime Video)

Furthermore, 'Off Campus' Season 2 will look quite different than the first season, as the series appears set to shift focus to a different central couple each season. The love triangle between Hannah Wells, Justin Kohl, and Garrett Graham was the central storyline in the debut season. Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, who were in supporting roles this season, will be the prime focus of the next season. This is a deviation from the books, as the second book focuses on Grace Ivers and John Logan, while the third one covers Dean and Allie's romance. Levy explained the reason behind this change in the same interview, "Happily ever afters are wonderful and so important for this genre of novel, but they're not that helpful for television because we have to keep telling stories. So part of that was my attempt to give Hannah and Garrett a happily ever after that I wanted, that I know fans will want, but still leaving something hanging and some question going into Season 2 of, 'How is this going to be resolved, and how is this going to drive the story forward?' I want people to tune in Season 2 and watch what we have in store.''

The cast of 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
The cast of 'Off Campus' (Image Credit: @mika.abdalla | Instagram)

Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright are expected to return as Garrett and Hannah, while Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes and Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis will lead the coming season. In a recent interview with People, Abdalla teased more chaos in Allie and Dean's lives. "I think more than anything, it's almost just a way to reset the clock a little bit," she said. "We get so much Allie and Dean in the beginning, or in the first season, that is so fun and great and cool, but I think they're flying a little too close to the sun right now." Phillipa Soo has joined Season 2 in a recurring role as Scarlett, and India Fowler will be seen as Grace Ivers. Prime Video has not announced an official release date for Season 2 yet, but production is expected to begin soon in Vancouver.

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