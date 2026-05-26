‘Stuart Fails To Save The Universe’ just added fan-favorite character from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

New sizzle reel by HBO Max confirms the arrival of a fan-favorite character from 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe.'

'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' has strengthened its 'The Big Bang Theory' (TBBT) arrival. Another popular character from the mothership is set to make an appearance on the upcoming spin-off. The character is none other than Wil Wheaton, who served as an adversary to Sheldon (Jim Parsons) in 'The Big Bang Theory.' Wheaton was played by the 'Star Trek' actor of the same name, and was a heightened version of himself. He was introduced in Season 3, in 'The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary,' playing against Sheldon in the Mystic Warlords of Ka'a tournament. The appearance was confirmed during a sizzle reel video released by HBO Max. At the 30-second mark, Wheaton is seen firing an energy blast towards the main characters.

Still of Wil Wheaton in 'The Big Bang Theory' (Image Source: CBS)

The last time Wheaton appeared in TBBT, he hosted the show's last-ever Dungeons and Dragons game with his celebrity friends. Wheaton's connection with Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), one of the main characters from the spin-off, was quite visible in this episode titled 'The D & D Vortex,' as the comic book store owner was invited to this exclusive game. It is safe to say that Wheaton in the video is not the one fans have seen across several seasons on TBBT. It seems to be another version of the character.

As per the spin-off's synopsis, the entire universe goes into disorder when Stuart Bloom breaks a mysterious device built by Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki). The event initiates a multiverse Armageddon. Bloom is tasked with restoring reality and getting help in this quest from his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Wheaton's appearance is not surprising as the show plans to bring alternate versions of several fan-favorite characters from TBBT to the new spin-off.

Still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: X |@hbomax)

Wheaton's appearance has sent the hardcore TBBT fans into a frenzy. They have now grown more confident that the main characters from the original show, like Sheldon, Leonard, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg), could drop in on the show. The premise also ensures that the appearance will not ruin the way their storylines shaped up across 12 seasons of the original show. 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' will be the third spinoff of the TBBT universe, preceded by 'Young Sheldon' and 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' both of which have proved to be major rating successes for CBS. HBO Max would be hopeful for a similar feat from this sci-fi take on the TBBT universe.

'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' has been written and executive-produced by TBBT co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre. Danny Elfman has composed original music for the series. The spin-off is a collaboration between Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. It will premiere sometime in July on HBO Max.