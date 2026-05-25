'General Hospital' confirms exit of former 'How I Met Your Mother' and fan-favorite star

A major casting shakeup is hitting Port Charles as a Daytime Emmy-winning cast member officially confirms departure from 'General Hospital.'

'Port Charles' is about to look a little different as fan-favorite Kate Mansi has decided to exit ABC's 'General Hospital.' Mansi, who portrayed the fiery Kristina Corinthos-Davis, decided not to renew her contract at the conclusion of its current term. Per Soap Opera Network, the actress has already wrapped up filming her final scenes on set, which are expected to air in June. Soap journalist Stephanie Sloane confirmed the news of Mansi's exit with comments from the actress and showrunner Frank Valentini. Mansi explained to Sloane the reason behind her "difficult" decision: "I have a few new projects that require my full attention, and with my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles."

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis in 'General Hospital' (Image Credit: General Hospital | YouTube)

Mansi initially stepped into Kristina Corinthos-Davis's shoes in May 2023, taking over the role from Lexi Ainsworth, who played the character on and off for over a decade. "I’m incredibly grateful to Frank, ABC, and our writers for the care they gave Kristina," she said, sharing her gratitude. She describes her time at 'General Hospital' as "a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I’ve loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family." She previously played Abigail Deveraux in NBC's 'Days of Our Lives,' winning a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for her portrayal. The creative team behind the show has made it clear that there are no hard feelings regarding her exit. Frank Valentini shared his appreciation of Mansi with Sloane, "We love Kate and support her decision to leave. The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years."

Kate Mansi talking about directing episodes of 'General Hospital' (Image Credit: General Hospital | YouTube)

Mansi also worked behind the camera in 'General Hospital,' directing two episodes. In a behind-the-scenes video of the show, the actress had expressed her interest in directing. "I was always really interested in directing," she said. "Our directors here are so incredible, and Frank was kind enough to let me shadow our directors here for quite some time and learn how they do it, and the formula and the technique." The date of her final appearance in the show has not been disclosed yet. Mansi is also known for Amazon/Freevee 2023 drama series 'Casa Grande,' 2020 indie feature 'Legend of the Muse,' and the TV movie 'The Office Mix-Up.'