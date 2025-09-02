‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 finally gets a release date — and the Hulu show is messier than ever

Cheating, lie detector tests and MomTok meltdowns: ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 is coming this fall with new scandals

The #MomTok influencers from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ are all set to return to our screens this fall. Following the trend from the last two seasons, Hulu has decided to drop all 10 episodes of Season 3 at once. This season is expected to resolve the cliffhangers that left fans on the edge. From cheating allegations that split up friendships to the MomTok versus DadTok rivalry, ‘SLOMW’ Season 2 was a rollercoaster ride for fans. A question that many have been asking since is: “Will MomTok survive?”

For the unversed, the Hulu show follows the lives of influencers Mikayla Matthews, Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, and Mayci Neeley, the original members of MomTok, who were later joined by fellow influencers and cast members Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Layla Taylor. First premiered in 2024, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' was nominated earlier this year for an Emmy Award for outstanding unstructured reality program, alongside ‘America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’, ‘Love on the Spectrum’, ‘RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked’, and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

‘SLOMW’ Season 2 ended with the MomTok group dissolving after Taylor Frankie Paul's infidelity and the drama with his mistress, Jenna, igniting a war over morality. A clash between MomTok and DadTok also raised uncertainties about the future of the popular influencer group that formed the base for the reality TV hit.

'SLOMW' Season 3's teaser clips, included at the end of ‘SLOMW’ Season 2, Episode 10, hint at more drama. Jessi denies cheating and blames Demi, while Jordon is seen crying. Jen, who left mid-Season 2, returns, and Marciano is seen taking a lie detector test.

“#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift; trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur,” a synopsis of the show, posted by Hulu, reads. “With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?” the synopsis adds.

Additionally, Whitney Leavitt, who left MomTok at the end of ‘SLOMW’ Season 1 only to return in ‘SLOMW’ Season 2, said in a June interview with Decider that a lot of questions will be answered. “I’m so excited for the next 10 to come out because so many people have questions. It’s hard because these things happen in real time on social media. And then the show’s playing catch-up. But I’m excited because in the next 10, all of those questions are going to be answered,” Leavitt told the publication.

The wait for those answers is now a month away, with all 10 episodes scheduled for release on November 13. Fans can also catch a glimpse of Leavitt and Jen Affleck as they hit the ballroom dance floor in their debuts on ‘Dancing With the Stars’, which premieres September 16 on ABC.