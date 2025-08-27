‘DWTS’ cast nearly uncovered after BTS photos expose familiar pros on set — and we spotted one favorite

Although ‘DWTS’ Season 34 pros were disguised, some die-hard fans were quick to notice details and name the celebrities.

Every year brings a fresh wave of excitement as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ introduces new names. However, the heat right before an official announcement is the best part that fans enjoy. In a similar exchange between the fans, they were quick to notice ‘DWTS’ pros as the highly anticipated Season 34 comes closer to its official announcement. For those unversed, ABC will officially announce the cast of Season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on September 3. But eagle-eyed fans may have solved the clues.

Although the producers tried to keep details under wraps, hiding the identities of its celebrity dancers, fans took to social media and seemingly guessed the pros. Just Jared released a few photos that were taken on the ‘DWTS’ set on August 21, in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, these pictures were of the contestants. However, fans quickly recognized most of the pros in the photographs. A Reddit user wrote, “I’m just here cackling at the face shields and how dramatic this is, but I am LIVING for it LOL.” While the celebrities wore plain black clothes, even covering their faces, pros including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, as well as Mark Ballas, were recognised in no time.

Looking at the face shields of these contestants, another Reddit user commented, “These always crack me up [because] they’re so obvious. Especially Val is so obvious.” A ‘DWTS’ fan wrote, “Wow, Mark is so funny he covered up everything but his leg tattoos that gave it away.” Talking about Bersten, a Reddit user mentioned, “LOL, it’s harder to disguise him. He’s tall, didn’t cover his hair, plus he’s shown that bag before.”

Meanwhile, insider Kristyn Burtt came up with some spoilers related to the next season of ‘DWTS.’ According to Parade, Burtt mentioned that the female roster for the dance competition is set. In a TikTok video, she named Rylee Arnold, Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Johnson, and Britt Stewart as the contestants on Season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The outlet also suggests that Peta Murgatroyd, who was expected to be a part of the show, will not be a part of the upcoming season.

Sharing the details about the male celebrities, Burtt mentioned that the list still has some uncertainty. However, the insider revealed that Chmerkovskiy, Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, and Ezra Sosa are set to make a return to the show. Moreover, she also explained that formerly retired pro Mark Ballas will return and that Jan Ravnik will join the show as a new pro. Divulging the details, Burtt also told her followers that this fall, ‘DWTS’ will probably have 13 to 14 pairs going against each other. The show will even have four troupe members, out of which three will be “new” faces, Burtt mentioned. Meanwhile, 'DWTS' fans have even speculated that Johnson's niece, Hailey Bills, would be a part of the upcoming season. The rumors surfaced following a surge in Bills' TikTok videos where she showcased her dancing skills.