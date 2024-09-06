Who is Taylor Frankie Paul? Meet ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star with a troubled past

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Hulu is set to release a new docuseries titled ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ This series delves into the lives of Mormon mom influencers who gained fame through the #MomTok hashtag. Their rise to social media stardom took an unexpected turn when they became entangled in a high-profile sex scandal that captured widespread media attention. The incident casts a harsh spotlight on their sisterhood, faith, friendships, and reputations. In June 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul, a leading figure in the #MomTok community, sparked controversy by disclosing her divorce and discussing her and her husband Tate Paul's "soft swinging" lifestyle, which involved having intimate relationships outside their marriage within specific boundaries. This revelation implicated several other influencers within the community.

At 30 years old and with 4.1 million TikTok followers, Taylor admitted to crossing the agreed-upon boundaries of their arrangement. In July, she introduced her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, whom she identified as the person she had "cheated with." Taylor has since welcomed her third child with Mortensen. In a conversation with People magazine, Taylor expressed her wish for people to gain a deeper understanding of her. She emphasized that even after hitting rock bottom, there remains hope. "I want people to have a better understanding of who I am. I wanted to be vulnerable and show people that when you hit rock bottom, there is hope," she said. In February 2023, Taylor was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses, including assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, following a confrontation with Dakota. This incident added to her ongoing involvement in the sex scandal. In August 2023, the Utah-based TikTok influencer entered a guilty plea for aggravated assault, while the other charges against her were dismissed, as reported by ABC affiliate KTVX.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul hails from Utah (Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul)

Why did Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul split?

The only thing more surprising than Taylor and Tate’s sudden divorce was the reason behind it. During a May 2022 live stream, she revealed that she and her husband are "swinging types." They maintained an open relationship with specific rules, including a prohibition on intercourse with others and a requirement to participate in swinging activities together.

Taylor claimed that Tate requested a divorce after she violated these rules, acknowledging that she went too far with a friend's husband. She also noted that other factors contributed to divorce. “The divorce is not like, all because of this huge blow-up [in our friend group]. It was more 'cause I feel like we had a lot of other issues and then this was the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

While she didn't disclose any names, Taylor exposed that several Mormon couples in Utah are participating in a soft-swinging lifestyle. This led to speculation that it might involve well-known Mormon couples on the app, including Brayden and Mckenna Rowley, Conner and Whitney Leavitt, and Selver and Victoria Zalic.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul divorced in 2022 (Instagram/@frankietaylorpaul)

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen still together?

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen continue to live happily together, often sharing photos of themselves and their children on Taylor's social media to mark special moments. In May 2023, Dakota shared a heartfelt Instagram post to honor Taylor for Mother's Day. He included a collection of photos featuring Taylor and their children, accompanied by a touching caption.

He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible momma out there ♥️ I have never been more in love. One of the things I loved so much about you was watching you be a mom. You are an incredible women and we are so blessed to have you in our life," he started by writing. Dakota went on to say, "Thank you so much for making me a dad!!! I could not be more thankful to have you be my boys mother 😘 we will always love you Taylor !!"

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are still together (Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul)

How many children does Taylor Frankie Paul have?

Taylor Frankie Paul is a devoted mother of three children, each of whom holds a special place in her heart. She shares two of her children, a daughter named Indy and a son named Ocean, with her former husband, Tate Paul. Their journey as parents has been marked by both challenges and joys as they navigate co-parenting.

In March 2024, Taylor welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Ever True, with her current boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, marking a new and exciting chapter in their lives together. Taylor's experiences as a mother continue to shape her life and foster her growing family dynamics.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul has 3 children (Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul)

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' premieres on September 6, 2024, only on Hulu.