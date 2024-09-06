Who is Jennifer Affleck? Meet ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star with surprising Hollywood connection

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jennifer Affleck is married to Ben Affleck's cousin Zac Affleck

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Jennifer Affleck, one of the Mormon moms on TikTok, is set to share her life story in the upcoming Hulu docu-series, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' A social media influencer, Jennifer has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on TikTok. She is particularly recognized for her #MomTok content, where she shares her experiences as a Mormon mother. For those unfamiliar with her story, Jennifer is married to Zac Affleck, a first cousin of Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and has two children.

Their family life will be featured in the Hulu reality show, which follows eight Mormon moms who rose to fame on TikTok amid a sex scandal. While it remains unclear whether Zac and Jennifer participated in the controversial "soft swinging" practices with their co-stars, the first official trailer hints at tensions within the Affleck household. In a clip from the teaser, Jennifer shares her emotional attachment to the group, while Zac comments on the difficulties of divorce and raising two children, suggesting a challenging decision lies ahead. “The group is important to me,” Jennifer tells Zac at one point during the clip. Later in the teaser, Zac can be seen spilling the beans on his love life, saying, “Being divorced and taking care of two kids would be kind of tough, so you make the decision.”

How is Zac Affleck connected to Ben Affleck?

Zac is the son of Dave Affleck, who is a first cousin of both Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, making Zac Ben's first cousin once removed. Jennifer first mentioned Zac's connection to the 'Gone Girl' star on TikTok in September 2022, shortly after Ben and Jennifer Lopez's wedding in Vegas, when she adopted the actor's last name. “When you thought you were going to be the next JLO. But instead ... she stole your name & you’re busting it down to Ms. Rachel,” Jennifer penned in a TikTok video.

How did Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck meet?

Zac Affleck, a reality star from Utah, married Jennifer, a Bay Area native, on June 28, 2019, in Newport Beach, California. The wedding ceremony took place at a local LDS temple, followed by a reception on a spacious yacht. Before their wedding, Jennifer took to her Instagram page and gushed over Zac by writing, “I knew Zac was the one when I realized I couldn't imagine life without him & his amazing qualities,”

“I’m grateful to have someone who loves me unconditionally, puts me first, & makes me want to be a better fiancé, friend, daughter and person. Can’t forget he makes me the happiest girl alive. He’s everything I could ever want and more. Love you Zacie ❤️," she further added. The couple began dating in 2018 after meeting on a Mormon dating app called Mutual. Zac proposed to Jennifer at Top of the Rock in New York City in January 2019.

How many kids do Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck have?

Zac and Jennifer Affleck have two children: a daughter, Nora, born in November 2021, and a son, Lucas Lowell, born in July 2023. In June 2024, Jennifer celebrated Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt message for her husband, Zac.

“We were so young when we first became parents, with lots to learn, but Zac has always been there every step of the way. He’s never wavered in giving Nora and Luca everything they need. & getting to see him take on the role of a stay-at-home dad this year has been truly special. Nora and Luca are so lucky to have you🤍," she captioned the post.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' premieres on Friday, September 6, on Hulu.