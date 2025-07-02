‘DWTS’ season 34 turns up the drama with surprise casting from Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

‘DWTS’ season 34 just got messy in the best way with this reality TV crossover

Eyeing a Fall 2025 debut, ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is grabbing major headlines with an exciting casting addition. With Robert Irwin and Alix Earle already confirmed as the contestants, the competition just got even fiercer with a new update. Now, two stars from 'Mormon Wives' have officially joined the lineup, making the wait for the premiere even harder.

(L-R) Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli in a screenshot from 'DWTS' season 33 (Image Source: YouTube | Dancing with the Stars)

The contestants in question are Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, both known for stirring drama on the Hulu reality series, who were confirmed during the 'Mormon Wives' Season 2 reunion. Host Nick Viall revealed that most of the cast auditioned, but it was especially meaningful for Affleck, whose co-star Taylor Frankie Paul shared, "Being on DWTS has been her life dream since she was little." As for Leavitt, Paul added, "You danced your whole life," per TV Insider.

Both stars come with buzz, as Leavitt was ostracized in Season 1 after exiting a group chat, while Affleck had to step back from filming due to stress from a troubled marriage and pregnancy. For the unversed, Mormon Wives has become a breakout hit for Hulu, following a group of Mormon moms turned #MomTok influencers. Season 1, which premiered in September, became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted series of the year, surpassing even 'The Kardashians.' Season 2 of the reality show debuted in May, and a third season is already on the way.

Coming back to 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, the full cast and premiere date are still under wraps. Notably, Alfonso Ribeiro will continue as host of 'Dancing with the Stars,' a role he began in Season 31. Talking about his return, Ribeiro said, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life… I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family." Joining him again for Season 34 will be Julianne Hough, who previously took over Alfonso's role in the skybox. This marks her third role on the show, as she had been a pro dancer (winning Seasons 4 and 5) and a judge from 2014 to 2017, per Parade.

Reportedly, 'Dancing with the Stars' is expected to bring back its familiar trio of judges for Season 34: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Inaba and Tonioli have been with the show since its very first season, offering continuity and chemistry that long-time fans appreciate. Hough, on the other hand, is a six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion as a pro dancer and has been a judge since Season 29, stepping in after Len Goodman’s retirement.

Notably, the show will continue its successful broadcast model for Season 34 by airing simultaneously on ABC and Disney+, with episodes also available the next day on Hulu. This strategy began in 2023, following a brief period where the show aired exclusively on streaming. In a press release at the time, Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, pointed out the milestone, saying, “It's a privilege for Dancing with the Stars to become the first live series simulcast on ABC and Disney+." She added, "This demonstrates the belief that ABC and Disney have always shown in our iconic format and how it’s become a pop-culture powerhouse with millions of fans. We’re thrilled to embark on this new phase in our partnership, which has been going strong for nearly two decades."