Whitney Leavitt makes big move for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — but fans are obsessed with her husband’s dance skills

Whitney Leavitt is all set to relocate for 'DWTS,' and fans are wondering if her husband should be in the competition too

These days, 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt is busy preparing for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, which is set to premiere later this year in September. On July 18, Leavitt took to her Instagram page and posted a video showcasing her dance moves. The video featured a text that read, "Forcing Conner to practice lifts w/m for DWTS." In the clip, Leavitt can be seen performing some challenging lifts with her husband, Conner Leavitt. "Should I show the take where I accidentally punched Conner in the face... sorry boo," she wrote in the caption.

All the 'DWTS' fans were quite taken aback by Leavitt's dancing skills. Along with that, they were also impressed by Conner's moves and believed that he also deserved to be on the ABC dance competition. One fan wrote in the comments, “Honestly, the way he keeps a smile on during a difficult lift makes me think he needs to be on the next DWTS season." Another netizen said, "Can Connor be your honorary show partner?" A third commented, "Damn, Connor?! Sign him up too, like do y’all even need a pro??" One user shared, "I have literally never watched the show Dancing with the Stars, and now I will be watching for the first time ever."

On July 23, Leavitt shared another dancing video on her Instagram page. According to Entertainment Now, this time, the reality show star told her fans that she and her husband will be moving to Los Angeles for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. In the video, Whitney and her husband Conner can be seen performing a happy and energetic dance routine. Whitney simply captioned the post, “LA HERE WE COME!!!!! @dancingwiththestars."

Soon after, the fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, and it's clear that many people are rooting for Leavitt to get the prestigious mirrorball trophy home. One fan wrote, “Ahhh, so many new changes!! How exciting, congrats!!” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Yaaasss! I freaking can’t wait to watch you!!!!“ A curious fan asked, "Are you keeping your house in Utah since you also just bought it? Either way, super excited for you!!!" Another jokingly remarked, "Who is gonna tell Connor he’s not gonna be your DWTS partner?" Another fan quipped, “Can’t wait to see you win that mirror ball baby."

Leavitt isn't the only cast member from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' who will compete on the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars.' During her time on 'DWTS' Season 34, she will also be joined by her fellow co-star Jennifer Affleck, who just welcomed her third child with her husband Zac Affleck—a daughter named Penelope Phyliss Affleck. These two will face off against each other on the dance floor, alongside two already announced contestants: social media star Alix Earle, who shot to fame on TikTok with her 'get ready with me' videos, and Robert Irwin, son of late conservationist Steve Irwin and brother of former 'DWTS' winner Bindi Irwin.