Who is Mikayla Matthews? Meet ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star devoted to Church traditions

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Mikayla Matthews who became a mother at a young age, is now married with three children

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Hulu's upcoming docu-series 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' follows a dynamic group of Mormon mother influencers who have gained significant traction on social media, particularly under the popular #MomTok hashtag. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they become entangled in a scandal involving swinging, which rapidly spirals into a media frenzy. As a result, their tight-knit sisterhood is at risk, with their faith, friendships, and reputations coming under intense scrutiny.

In the trailer of the show, one of the cast members Mikayla Matthews shared her love for the Mormon church, yet acknowledged the challenges that come with the strict guidelines they are expected to adhere to. “I love the Mormon church, but there are a lot of rules that we have to follow,” she said in the trailer. The TikTok highlighted the tension many experience between their personal choices and the expectations of their faith, emphasizing that their journey is far from straightforward. The forthcoming series promises to delve into these complex dynamics and the multifaceted lives of the women involved, illuminating the often hidden struggles that come with their faith and lifestyle. Mikayla, who became a mother at a young age, has since entered a new chapter in her life. Now married with three children, she is committed to sharing her own story and those of those around her. She emphasizes the importance of showcasing the diverse perspectives within the Mormon faith.

Who is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mikayla Matthews's husband?

Currently, Mikayla Matthews is happily married to her husband, Jace Terry. Jace is notably private, maintaining a low profile and staying off social media. As a result, there is limited information about him, which adds an intriguing air of mystery to his character.

It’s worth noting that Jace has embraced the significant role of a supportive partner, stepping up to help raise Mikayla’s child, whom she had at the young age of 16. Together, Mikayla and Jace are navigating the challenges and joys of parenting within their blended family, creating a nurturing environment for their children while balancing their personal lives.

How many children does Mikayla Matthews have?

Mikayla Matthews, known for her role in the reality series 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' is a proud mother of three children. She has a son named Beckham, whom she shares with a former boyfriend.

In addition to Beckham, Mikayla and her husband, Jace, have embraced parenthood together by welcoming two daughters, Tommy and Honey, into their family. This dynamic not only highlights Mikayla’s journey as a mother but also showcases the blended family life she navigates with Jace and their children.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' premieres on September 6, 2023, on Hulu.