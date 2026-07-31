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Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets hopeful update as cast teases cliffhanger ending

‘Lioness’ follows CIA senior case officer Joe McNamara as she leads a covert team on dangerous international operations
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
Zoe Saldaña as Joe McNamara in a still from 'Lioness' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
Zoe Saldaña as Joe McNamara in a still from 'Lioness' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Taylor Sheridan's ‘Lioness’ is just days away from returning, but it seems some of its stars are already looking beyond the upcoming episodes. While Paramount+ has not officially renewed the spy thriller for another season, recent comments from two cast members suggest that the story is far from over. Fronted by Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña, ‘Lioness’ follows CIA senior case officer Joe McNamara as she leads a covert team on dangerous international operations. The series also features Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman, and has become one of the more talked-about titles in Sheridan's growing television slate. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, cast members Laysla De Oliveira and Jill Wagner shared some interesting comments during an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley

'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

De Oliveira, who plays Cruz, hinted that viewers should prepare for an ending that leaves plenty of unanswered questions. According to the actress, fans “won't want” the series to conclude where it does because it “ends on a cliffhanger.” She also teased that the finale is designed to leave viewers eager for Season 4. Wagner, who portrays Bobby and leads the Quick Reaction Force team, sounded even more optimistic about the show's future. Although she stopped short of announcing an official renewal, she said she believes “we're going to get [Lioness] season 4.” 

She agreed with De Oliveira's comments and predicted that once fans watch “what [Sheridan] wrote for the finale,” they will be asking Paramount+ to continue the story. Despite the excitement, it is worth remembering that neither actress confirmed Season 4 has actually been ordered. Their comments reflect confidence in where the story is headed, but Paramount+ has not made any formal announcement yet. Television history also shows that ending a season on a cliffhanger is far from a guarantee that another installment will follow. Sheridan's own projects offer a few reminders of that reality. ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, for example, was reportedly mapped out for a longer run before plans changed. 

A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

It was later announced that the Paramount+ drama would end with Season 5, which will consist of only eight episodes. Meanwhile, ‘Yellowstone’ also saw its original plans change after Kevin Costner departed the hit western. The show's fifth season ultimately became its last, forcing the creative team to wrap things up much earlier. Still, the latest comments provide a sense of hope. A faster renewal would also be welcome news for fans. There was roughly a two-year gap between the Season 2 finale and the Season 3 premiere, with Paramount+ taking nearly a year before officially renewing ‘Lioness’. If development moves more quickly this time, the gap between seasons could be much shorter, potentially allowing ‘Lioness’ to return sometime in 2027. For now, though, all eyes are on Season 3, which premieres on August 2.

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