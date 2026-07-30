James Jordan shares an update on Dale Bradley's future in 'Landman' Season 3: 'I would not...'

After Tommy Norris is fired from M-Tex Oil, loyal Dale Bradley joins his new CTT Oil venture, becoming Head of Exploration & SVP.

Dale Bradley ended ‘Landman’ Season 2 with his place beside Tommy Norris intact. James Jordan’s petroleum engineer survived the finale and accepted a role leading exploration at Tommy’s new company, CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle. The ending left the door open for Dale's return in the next season. With questions surrounding the Season 3 lineup, viewers have continued to wonder whether Jordan will return.

He has now indicated that fans need not worry about Dale's future. During the July 29 red carpet premiere of ‘Lioness’ in New York City, he was asked whether viewers should be concerned about his status on ‘Landman.’ “No, I would not be concerned [about my future on the show],” Jordan said. “I don’t know everything, but I would not be concerned.”

James Jordan as Dale Bradley in ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

The actor did not directly confirm his return. However, he spoke about going back to Fort Worth with the cast and beginning work on the season. “Everybody’s very excited to get back to work. It’s going to be a great time. We’re pumped to get back to the Fort Worth area and shoot Season 3,” he said. His wording points to his involvement when production begins.

Jordan also revealed that Taylor Sheridan had sent him a Season 3 script before the event. That adds to the evidence that Dale is expected to return in the third season. “I’ve got the Season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone,” he said. “I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek. I really have to read it later, but it’s going to be amazing.”

The script was not the only update Jordan shared. He said Sheridan was still writing the season and that it will consist of 10 episodes. “It’s going to be fantastic. Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny, and wild episodes — just like Season 1 and Season 2 have been. Billy Bob and everybody, we’re all ready to get back to work,” he said.

Jordan also discussed the filming schedule and the possible return of director Stephen Kay. “I believe we’re bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore. So it’s going to be a great ride. We start that sometime in September and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year. Then we should have it out … I don’t know when. It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that.”

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Dale’s Season 2 ending supports Jordan’s comments. The finale placed Dale inside Tommy's new operation as head of exploration rather than writing him out of the series.

As one of Sheridan’s regular collaborators, Jordan is also excited about the upcoming release of ‘Lioness’ Season 3 on Sunday, August 2. He spoke warmly about his working relationship with the creator, telling Us Weekly, “I can’t say no to the man. He’s my favorite writer in our business. I admire him. He’s a mentor. He’s a friend.”

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and James Jordan as Dale Bradley in ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

He continued, “No one works harder than Taylor. He never compromises. And when someone comes to you and says, ‘Hey man, I want to use you again in a project.’ If someone works that hard and comes to you and says, ‘I trust you, I believe in you, I’m confident in your ability,’ then you show up. You want to work your butt [off] for him.”

He went on to express how meaningful it is for him to continue collaborating with Sheridan. “You want to get it right. You want to tell the story the way he wants to tell the story. I love going to work for him,” he added. “So he’s an extraordinary guy.” For now, all signs point toward Dale’s return in 'Landman' Season 3, even if official confirmation from Paramount or Sheridan is still pending.