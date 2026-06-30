MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Taylor Sheridan finally dishes on why ‘Yellowstone’ ended: ‘Kevin Costner was only supposed to….’

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan opened up about Kevin Costner's exit from the fan-favorite show, revealing what had actually happened.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the premiere of 'Yellowstone' at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann)
Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the premiere of 'Yellowstone' at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann)

Taylor Sheridan's drama series 'Yellowstone' helped bring renewed attention to the Western genre on television. The series, which centered on the Dutton family in Montana, premiered in 2018. It was a massive hit and continued to pull in millions of viewers throughout its five-season run. Kevin Costner led the series as the family patriarch, John Dutton, the owner of the titular ranch. However, Costner abruptly left the series in the middle of Season 5, and his character was killed off-screen, to the dismay of fans. The remaining episodes of Season 5 were used to tie up loose ends and wrap up the storylines of other characters. Fans have long speculated that Costner’s exit contributed to the series ending differently than originally planned, despite its massive popularity.

A still of John Dutton and his sons from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)
A still of John Dutton and his sons from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)

Sheridan finally addressed these rumors during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast on June 28. The writer-director-producer revealed that Costner had initially signed on for just three seasons of neo-Western drama. "With Yellowstone, Kevin [Costner] was only supposed to be in the first three seasons. That was in his contract. And in my mind, that’s when his youngest son takes over, and then we watch him lose that ranch or not lose it, whatever the case is gonna be." Fans may remember that John Dutton was shot multiple times in the Season 3 finale, which aired in August 2020. His children, Beth and Kayce, were also seriously injured, with their fates left hanging in the balance. Reports from that time had mentioned that Costner’s contract had ended, and negotiations were ongoing to extend his contract for more seasons.

A still of John and Kayce Dutton from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)
A still of John and Kayce Dutton from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)

Sheridan added how the network wanted to capitalize on the show's success, "The network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it. Even though Kevin was ready to go—he had other things he wanted to do—he stayed on for another two seasons, and that was just because the show was such a behemoth and such a huge hit that the notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network." However, their plans failed after the 71-year-old actor decided to leave the series to focus on his personal projects. "Finally, Kevin hit a point where he said, 'I gotta do my own thing.' But we originally conceived it together that it was three seasons, and then the baton is handed. … Because we had to tread water for a bit there, and I think it was pretty evident," Sheridan revealed. 

An image of Beth and Kayce from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)
An image of Beth and Kayce from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | Yellowstone)

Costner played such a larger-than-life character in the series that his exit left a vacuum, making it difficult for the show to continue in his absence. Despite the show's ending, 'Yellowstone' characters like Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) became such household names that they headlined their own spin-off shows, 'Dutton Ranch' on Paramount+ and 'Marshals' on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

A fan-favorite 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star returns to 'NCIS: Origins' but this time behind the scenes
NCIS

A fan-favorite 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star returns to 'NCIS: Origins' but this time behind the scenes

'NCIS: Los Angeles' star is returning to the franchise in a new role, however, fans shouldn't expect the star to return to the screen anytime soon.
2 hours ago
Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 4 finally has a release date and it's coming sooner than you think
TV

Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 4 finally has a release date and it's coming sooner than you think

The Prime Video drama is bringing Jack Reacher back sooner than you think, setting the stage for Maria Sten's spinoff.
4 hours ago
'One Piece' Season 3 gets major filming update as Netflix live-action sets 2027 window
TV

'One Piece' Season 3 gets major filming update as Netflix live-action sets 2027 window

The Straw Hats are gearing up for their biggest adventure yet as Netflix’s 'One Piece' Season 3 brings the legendary Alabasta arc to life.
8 hours ago
Prime Video's new book adaptation 'Probability of Miracles' casts Brian Tee and 'Superstore' alum
TV

Prime Video's new book adaptation 'Probability of Miracles' casts Brian Tee and 'Superstore' alum

'The Probability of Miracles' expands its cast with two familiar small-screen faces, adding even more star power to its already impressive lineup.
9 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 set to bring back fan-favorite character from Season 1 but there’s a twist
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 set to bring back fan-favorite character from Season 1 but there’s a twist

The second season of the hit series will see Dexter Morgan face off against two new serial killers.
12 hours ago
John Oliver bags another soap opera role after surprise ‘General Hospital’ casting
TV

John Oliver bags another soap opera role after surprise ‘General Hospital’ casting

After his appearance on ‘General Hospital’ in July, John Oliver will appear on another soap opera in August
13 hours ago
‘Fire Country’ casts ‘Juno’ star as show’s first-ever series regular for Season 5
TV

‘Fire Country’ casts ‘Juno’ star as show’s first-ever series regular for Season 5

‘Fire Country’ has already begun production on Season 5, and it’s set to premiere this fall on CBS.
17 hours ago
‘Jeopardy!’ super champion crosses $300K and climbs the all-time winnings list
TV

‘Jeopardy!’ super champion crosses $300K and climbs the all-time winnings list

Adam Remsen faces off against Sarah Streicher from California and Jeff Price from Illinois in his 12th game.
17 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 3 reportedly pauses filming after 'Casino Royale' star suffers injury
TV

'Wednesday' Season 3 reportedly pauses filming after 'Casino Royale' star suffers injury

'Wednesday' Season 3 production reportedly halted midway after a "nasty accident" involving 'Casino Royale' star.
1 day ago
Do Aemond and Alys get together in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3? Ewan Mitchell teases 'power couple' story
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Do Aemond and Alys get together in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3? Ewan Mitchell teases 'power couple' story

Aemond's fall at Harrenhal brings him face-to-face with Alys Rivers as Season 3 sets up their future bond, Ewan Mitchell has his say.
1 day ago