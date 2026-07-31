‘The Walking Dead’ franchise heads to Netflix and AMC+ in new streaming deal — here’s when it lands on OTT

Netflix and AMC have made a huge move with ‘The Walking Dead,’ bringing the acclaimed franchise to a wider international audience

Zombie fans have a pretty big reason to celebrate. Netflix and AMC Global Media are teaming up in a new long-term agreement that will keep ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise available to audiences across multiple countries for years to come. Announced on July 30, the companies revealed a global co-licensing partnership worth around $500 million over five years. The deal brings the iconic post-apocalyptic franchise to both Netflix and AMC+ beginning in 2027. Both platforms will now share access to the original show and its growing lineup of spinoffs. This also means AMC+ subscribers will finally be able to stream the flagship series, something that has never been possible before. The new arrangement covers the complete ‘The Walking Dead’ universe currently produced by AMC Global Media.

A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Episode 15 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Jackson Lee Davis)

Along with the original series, viewers will also have access to six companion shows: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, and ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’. Altogether, the package includes 371 episodes. Fans hoping to binge every series on day one, however, may need a little patience. The titles won't become available everywhere at the same time. According to the agreement, each show will arrive in different countries based on when current streaming rights expire in those territories. In other words, availability will vary depending on where viewers live. So, some markets will get access sooner than others. Netflix has been closely connected to ‘The Walking Dead’ for well over a decade.

A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 6 Episode 16 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Gene Page)

The streamer first secured exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the original series back in 2011. Now, the new contract keeps the flagship series on Netflix while also expanding where it can be watched. Outside the United States, the agreement broadens Netflix's access to the franchise. The series will be available in countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand. It's a win for international viewers who have often dealt with changing streaming platforms across different entries in the franchise. Perhaps the biggest surprise is what this means for AMC+. Even though AMC created ‘The Walking Dead’ and built an entire television universe around it, subscribers to its own streaming service have never had the original show available alongside the newer series. That changes in 2027, giving AMC+ a complete franchise library for the first time.