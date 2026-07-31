MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Walking Dead’ franchise heads to Netflix and AMC+ in new streaming deal — here’s when it lands on OTT

Netflix and AMC have made a huge move with ‘The Walking Dead,’ bringing the acclaimed franchise to a wider international audience
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: AMC | Photo by Frank Ockenfels)
A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: AMC | Photo by Frank Ockenfels)

Zombie fans have a pretty big reason to celebrate. Netflix and AMC Global Media are teaming up in a new long-term agreement that will keep ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise available to audiences across multiple countries for years to come. Announced on July 30, the companies revealed a global co-licensing partnership worth around $500 million over five years. The deal brings the iconic post-apocalyptic franchise to both Netflix and AMC+ beginning in 2027. Both platforms will now share access to the original show and its growing lineup of spinoffs. This also means AMC+ subscribers will finally be able to stream the flagship series, something that has never been possible before. The new arrangement covers the complete ‘The Walking Dead’ universe currently produced by AMC Global Media. 

A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Episode 15 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by
A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Episode 15 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Jackson Lee Davis)

Along with the original series, viewers will also have access to six companion shows: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, and ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’. Altogether, the package includes 371 episodes. Fans hoping to binge every series on day one, however, may need a little patience. The titles won't become available everywhere at the same time. According to the agreement, each show will arrive in different countries based on when current streaming rights expire in those territories. In other words, availability will vary depending on where viewers live. So, some markets will get access sooner than others. Netflix has been closely connected to ‘The Walking Dead’ for well over a decade. 

A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 6 Episode 16 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by
A still from 'The Walking Dead' Season 6 Episode 16 (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Gene Page)

The streamer first secured exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the original series back in 2011. Now, the new contract keeps the flagship series on Netflix while also expanding where it can be watched. Outside the United States, the agreement broadens Netflix's access to the franchise. The series will be available in countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand. It's a win for international viewers who have often dealt with changing streaming platforms across different entries in the franchise. Perhaps the biggest surprise is what this means for AMC+. Even though AMC created ‘The Walking Dead’ and built an entire television universe around it, subscribers to its own streaming service have never had the original show available alongside the newer series. That changes in 2027, giving AMC+ a complete franchise library for the first time. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets hopeful update as cast teases cliffhanger ending
TV

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets hopeful update as cast teases cliffhanger ending

‘Lioness’ follows CIA senior case officer Joe McNamara as she leads a covert team on dangerous international operations
8 minutes ago
Where was ‘Lioness’ Season 3 filmed? Taylor Sheridan series’ real-life locations explored
TV

Where was ‘Lioness’ Season 3 filmed? Taylor Sheridan series’ real-life locations explored

The highly anticipated Zoe Saldaña series is set to return with Season 3 on August 2, 2026
29 minutes ago
Who is Louise Woodward? Meghann Fahy to star in HBO’s new true-crime series about the infamous 1997 case
TV

Who is Louise Woodward? Meghann Fahy to star in HBO’s new true-crime series about the infamous 1997 case

The upcoming limited series will focus on an 18-year-old British au pair’s case that became an international media sensation
2 hours ago
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ gets disappointing Season 2 update months after Disney+ renewal
TV

Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ gets disappointing Season 2 update months after Disney+ renewal

‘Wonder Man’ update comes as a bolt out of the blue, especially after Yahya Abdul Mateen II was nominated for an Emmy Award.
10 hours ago
‘Clueless’ sequel series lands a surprising new home after Peacock drops the project
TV

‘Clueless’ sequel series lands a surprising new home after Peacock drops the project

Cher Horowitz will face a new high school challenge as a businesswoman and mother in the upcoming sequel, but key details remain missing.
12 hours ago
What happened to Ed McCusker? Where does the Pan Am 103 case stand today after the Netflix series
TV

What happened to Ed McCusker? Where does the Pan Am 103 case stand today after the Netflix series

'The Bombing of Pan Am 103' follows the Lockerbie attack and the joint Scottish-US investigation that followed.
14 hours ago
James Jordan shares an update on Dale Bradley's future in 'Landman' Season 3: 'I would not...'
TV

James Jordan shares an update on Dale Bradley's future in 'Landman' Season 3: 'I would not...'

After Tommy Norris is fired from M-Tex Oil, loyal Dale Bradley joins his new CTT Oil venture, becoming Head of Exploration & SVP.
16 hours ago
‘The Young and the Restless’ brings on board new writers to replace Josh Griffith
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973)

‘The Young and the Restless’ brings on board new writers to replace Josh Griffith

The team of ‘The Young and the Restless’ now adds ‘DAYS’ and ‘General Hospital’ alums as head writers.
19 hours ago
‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 cast shake-up continues as another lead star exits after Melissa Gilbert
TV

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 cast shake-up continues as another lead star exits after Melissa Gilbert

‘When Calls the Heart’ parts ways with another actor after Melissa Gilbert’s Georgie exits from Hope Valley.
20 hours ago
What happened to Murphy? How Kaylee Goncalves' dog became part of 'Idaho Murders' investigation
TV

What happened to Murphy? How Kaylee Goncalves' dog became part of 'Idaho Murders' investigation

Kaylee and her ex-boyfriend, Jack, adopted a goldendoodle before the horrific incident took place
22 hours ago