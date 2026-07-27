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Is Corlys Velaryon dead? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 6's cliffhanger puts a fan-favorite character at risk

Corlys Velaryon finds himself in a troublesome situation at the end of 'Butcher's Ball' after a surprise attack
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Corlys in 'HOTD' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Ollie Upton)
Corlys in 'HOTD' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Ollie Upton)

Since the inception of 'House of the Dragon,' Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) has remained a fan favorite. He is one of the biggest Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) supporters in the realm; however, things have been on shaky ground in the last few episodes. Since their fallout in 'Rhaenyra Triumphant,' Corlys seems to have stepped away from the spotlight, with his son Alyn (Abubakar Salim) assuming his duties as Hand on Rhaenyra's council. Currently, Rhaenyra's rule is in jeopardy at King's Landing, with Ormund Hightower facilitating chaos by ordering the deaths of Gold Cloaks loyal to her. The capital is extremely vulnerable, as Rhaenyra doesn't have enough men to protect her claim. Baratheons are refusing to commit, and the Tullys and Stark forces are blocked by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankle). She is currently desperately in need of the Sea Snake's fleet. 

Alyn and Corlys in 'HOTD'
Alyn and Corlys in 'HOTD' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Alyn approached his father for help in the latest episode, 'Butcher's Ball,' as he is dealing with the threat posed by the Triarchy forces. "Ormund Hightower strikes insidiously at King's Landing, seeking to throw it into chaos," Alyn informs his father, the Sea Snake. He asks Corlys to request more men from Driftmark to protect the capital from Ormund's scheme. “So [Rhaenyra] asks more of me?” asks Corlys, who remains angry at Rhaenyra's refusal to grant his request. "It is I who ask," Alyn answers. Corlys tells him to do as he pleases, but warns that Rhaenyra's needs are endless. Alyn reprimands him for still being so angry. Corlys is shocked to see Alyn take Rhaenyra's side even though she refuses to grant him legitimacy. Alyn answers in what is possibly Salim's breakout scene in the show, "How many years did it take for you to do the same?"

This highlights that Corlys grew to care for his bastard sons only when his 'legitimate' family line ended with Jace's death. Alyn seems to have affected Corlys' conscience as he informs him about Tyland Lannister's escape and current location, Rook's Rest. The information could be pivotal to Rhaenyra, as Tyland knows where the crown's treasures are and is also with Aegon. During the ending moments, Corlys is seen instructing his army to march to King's Landing. "You have fought like sharks. Swift and Relentless. We have cut through our enemy and routed them! But now your blades are needed in the city, and I have been too long away," he declares to his men.

Corlys in HOTD
Corlys in 'HOTD' (Image Source: HBO)

However, things do not proceed as Sea Snake wishes. He is surprisingly attacked by Jon Roxton (Joplin Sibtain). Jon instructs his men to choke Sea Snake, and the last time viewers see Corlys, he is gasping for air as the screen cuts to black. The cliffhanger is shocking, and it is currently unclear if he in fact dies in the show. Notably, nothing like this ever happens in 'Dance of the Dragons.' In fact, Corlys is one of the few characters who survives the war. So does the show stray away from the book? Possibly. The show has taken creative liberties on several occasions, but it may just take a U-turn, much like it did with Tyland Lannister's arc. The character's fate will hopefully be revealed when 'HOTD' returns with a new episode on HBO and HBO Max next Sunday.

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