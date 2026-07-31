Who is Louise Woodward? Meghann Fahy to star in HBO’s new true-crime series about the infamous 1997 case

The upcoming limited series will focus on an 18-year-old British au pair’s case that became an international media sensation

HBO has ordered a limited series based on a real-life incident, titled ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward.’ Two-time Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy will lead the series, which will explore the true story of a 1990s court case that became an international media sensation. ‘Industry’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ fame Matthew Barry will serve as the showrunner, with Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier helming the project. The five-episode series will highlight the infamous case, with the official logline stating, “The series tells the shocking true story of how, in 1997, an 18-year-old British au pair was accused of shaking to death a baby left in her care by her American host family, setting off an international media firestorm as the trial unfolds in full view of both the British and American public.”

.@HBO has ordered a five-episode limited series The Trial of Louise Woodward, starring two-time Emmy® nominee Meghann Fahy. Production on the new series, which is based on a true story, will begin this August with an expected 2027 release: https://t.co/zs9lEXQ61K pic.twitter.com/4cGoHbxOpD — HBO Max PR (@HBOMaxPR) July 30, 2026

For those unaware, Louise Woodward was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen. On February 4, 1997, Woodward called 911 and reported that the baby was "barely breathing." Matthew was then taken to Boston's Children's Hospital. There, he was declared comatose, and it was revealed that he suffered a skull fracture and brain damage. Woodward was accused of violently shaking him and was arrested the next day. On February 9, 1997, Matthew was taken off life support while Woodward, on the other hand, denied hurting him. She was later convicted of second-degree murder, but a judge overturned the verdict, reducing the charge and sentencing her to 279 days in prison.

Her story will now be the center of 'The Trial of Louise Woodward.' The showrunner spoke about how the trial raised questions related to childcare, working mothers, and more at the time. He added, “Thirty years later, those questions feel more urgent and relevant than ever.” Speaking about partnering with Barry and Bier, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, shared, “We are thrilled to partner with Matthew Barry and Susanne Bier on this new series and welcome Meghann Fahy back to the HBO family.” She also highlighted Matthew’s “compassionate approach” to the story and added that it will be paired with Bier's “powerfully distinct directorial vision.”

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in 'The Perfect Couple' (Image Source: Netflix)

The director and showrunner will also be among the executive producers along with Big Light Productions founder Frank Spotnitz, Tobi de Graaff, Emily Feller, and Antoine Douaihy. Production of the limited series is scheduled for August, with a premiere set for next year. Notably, Meghann Fahy has been part of numerous renowned projects, including ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, which earned her the first Emmy nomination. She has also previously worked with Susanne Bier on Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple.’ Her other works include ‘Sirens’, ‘The Bold Type’, and the upcoming Peacock series ‘The Good Daughter.’​