'Lioness' Season 3 teaser finally reveals release date as Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman reunite amid chaos

Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan's espionage thriller dealt with terrorist financiers, while Season 2 focused on illegal human trafficking.

Taylor Sheridan's CIA thriller series 'Lioness' is set to return with a third season, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Paramount+ dropped the first one-minute teaser for the upcoming season on Thursday. The next installment of the female-led CIA thriller premieres on Sunday, August 2, exclusively on Paramount+. As Saldaña returns to the frontlines of espionage in Season 3, the show is expected to "continue on a global scale as chaos ensues and the Lioness team is deployed on its most personal assignment yet," according to an official statement released by the network.

The broad storyline of 'Lioness' follows Joe McNamara, played by Saldaña, who leads a secret unit of female operatives known as the Lionesses. Laysla De Oliveira plays McNamara's trusted colleague and operative, Cruz Manuelos, alongside Genesis Rodriguez's Josephina Carrillo. Together, they infiltrate foreign targets and threats, eliminating them from within. Although it may sound efficient on paper, the unit's mission seldom goes according to plan. Kidman appears as McNamara's supervisor, Kaitlyn Meade. Michael Kelly appears as CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield, while veteran actor Morgan Freeman plays the character of the U.S. Secretary of State.

A still from 'Lioness' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Lauren Smith)

The first two seasons of 'Lioness' primarily focused on terrorist financiers and illegal human traffickers. Although the complete plot of Season 3 is yet to be revealed, audiences can now dig into the recently released teaser trailer from Paramount. The teaser itself is extremely high-octane and emotionally charged. It depicts McNamara surveying and scoping out a site before blowing it to smithereens. Freeman's character eventually says, "May God have mercy on us all.” At another point in the teaser, McNamara tells her husband, Dr. Neal McNamara, "The world didn’t become this way; it’s always been this way."

A still from 'Lioness' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Ryan Green)

The official logline for the upcoming season reads, "Hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life." The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with Sheridan serving as an executive producer. The rest of the cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Ian Bohen, and Hannah Love Lanier.