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‘The Young and the Restless’ brings on board new writers to replace Josh Griffith

The team of ‘The Young and the Restless’ now adds ‘DAYS’ and ‘General Hospital’ alums as head writers.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
Josh Griffith- The Young and the Restless - 48th Daytime Emmys Awards - June 25, 2021 on CBS Network - Writing Team for a Drama Series (Josh Griffith- The Young and the Restless - 48th Daytime Emmys Awards - June 25, 2021 on CBS Network - Writing Team — v
Josh Griffith- The Young and the Restless - 48th Daytime Emmys Awards - June 25, 2021 on CBS Network - Writing Team for a Drama Series (Josh Griffith- The Young and the Restless - 48th Daytime Emmys Awards - June 25, 2021 on CBS Network - Writing Team — v

'The Young and the Restless' is all set to part ways with head writer Josh Griffith. The CBS show has brought on board Jamey Giddens and Dan O'Connor to take over the role, according to TV Insider. This is the first time since 2013 that the five-decade-old soap has hired co-writers. The team has been on the lookout for Griffith's replacement for around a month. In June, Griffith took the call to leave the show as a headwriter. He remains in the role and will leave it only when Giddens and O'Connor join the proceedings next week. Cast and crew have already been made aware of the change. Insider sources told the outlet that the team is hoping the new appointment will help the show recapture its classic storytelling style, which once made it the No. 1-rated daytime drama in the country (a position it continues to hold). 

Still from 'The Young and the Restless'
Still from 'The Young and the Restless' — Image Source: CBS

Griffith has served as the CBS soap's head writer since 2019. Before that, he worked as a breakdown writer back in 2006, left in 2008, and then returned briefly in 2012. After leaving in 2013, he returned in 2018 as a supervising producer. In a year, he was promoted to head writer. Later, he was also made the executive producer, a position he left in 2025. His work in the soap earned him four Daytime Emmy Awards. According to Michael Fairman TV, Griffith resigned due to creative differences. Fan reactions to the exit were mixed, with some appreciating his contribution, while others welcomed new energy.

Griffith's successors bring lots of experience. Giddens currently works as a head writer on 'Beyond the Gates.' In the past, he has also penned storylines for 'Days of our Lives' and its streaming spin-off, 'Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.' Apart from writing soaps, he has also created a primetime drama named 'Ambitions,' which aired on OWN. Before becoming a writer, Giddens was involved in the soap world as the co-founder and editorial director of the website Daytime Confidential. In his illustrious career, he has been the recipient of a Writers Guild of America and Daytime Emmy Award. This year, he has also been nominated in the Outstanding Writing Team category for a Daytime Drama series for his work on 'Days of our Lives' and 'Beyond the Gates.'

Still of Lauren from 'The Young and the Restless'
Still of Lauren from 'The Young and the Restless' — Image Source: CBS

O'Connor, like his partner, has also won a Writers Guild of America and Daytime Emmy Award. He first came into the spotlight working as a writers' associate on 'One Life to Live.' After the ABC soap's cancellation, he moved on to 'General Hospital' in 2013. To date, he has served in many positions on the popular soap, the last as co-head writer. 'The Young and the Restless' continues to air every weekday on CBS

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