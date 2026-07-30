‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 cast shake-up continues as another lead star exits after Melissa Gilbert

‘When Calls the Heart’ parts ways with another actor after Melissa Gilbert’s Georgie exits from Hope Valley.

Another cast member has bowed out of 'When Calls the Heart.' A while ago, Melissa Gilbert announced on social media that she would no longer play Inspector Georgie McGill in the show. Now Samantha Ferris is following suit. She announced on Instagram that she will not play Maisie Hickam in the upcoming season. To date, Ferris has appeared in eleven episodes from Seasons 11 to 13. The actress uploaded a selfie, with the caption that read, "Hey Gang! Sad news (for me, anyway). I won't be back as the fabulous Maisie Hickam on 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. I don't really have a reason, as sometimes they just don't tell you, but I LOVED my time on the show and am grateful for the two seasons I had. Such a fabulous group of people. Keep on rollin, Hearties! Be well." It seems the show's team made the decision.

Still of Maisie Hickam from 'When Calls the Heart' — Image Source: Hallmark

For those unaware, Maisie is Mike Hickam's (Ben Rosenbaum) sister. She serves as the mayor of Hope Valley. Viewers last saw her leaving Hope Valley after Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) decided to endorse her as the governor. Seems like it will be quite a while before fans will see Maisie in her new role. Georgie and Maisie's exits may be heartbreaking for fans, but it is not all gloomy in the upcoming season. PEOPLE revealed in 2025 that Abigail (Lori Loughlin) will return in Season 14 for six episodes.

For those unaware, Abigail was written out back in 2014 due to the actress' school admission scandal. "Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media's head of programming, told the outlet. "At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail's story with her return to this beloved series."

Still from 'When Calls the Heart' — Image Source: Hallmark

'When Calls the Heart' follows the people of a small town named Hope Valley in Western Canada, located just south of Robb, Alberta. The Western romantic drama has been hugely successful for Hallmark, where it has aired 13 seasons to date, and five specials. In December, 2025, the show was renewed for a 14th season slated to air sometime in 2027. The upcoming season is possibly focused on Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) and Elizabeth Thornton's (Erin Krakow) relationship, as they finally got engaged in Season 13. Producer, showrunner, and co-creator Brian Bird is elated about the upcoming season. He called the installment "fun and epic" to Parade. "The audience needs to buckle up and not get too comfortable with Nathan and Elizabeth—because there is more coming," he added.