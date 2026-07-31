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Where was ‘Lioness’ Season 3 filmed? Taylor Sheridan series’ real-life locations explored

The highly anticipated Zoe Saldaña series is set to return with Season 3 on August 2, 2026
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 29 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Paramount+ renewed Zoe Saldaña’s ‘Lioness’ for a third season on October 1, 2025. Despite the network taking months to renew the show after Season 2, fans have been excited about the action thriller’s next installment. Apart from Saldaña, the Taylor Sheridan hit also features renowned actress Nicole Kidman as CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade. The upcoming season is set to premiere on August 2, 2026. With the new season right around the corner, fans are set to witness “hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals,” as per Paramount. With its high-stakes action unfolding across various settings, ‘Lioness’ Season 3 features several real-world locations.

A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)
A still from the ‘Lioness’ Season 3 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)

‘Lioness’ Season 3 is filmed in Cowtown, Fort Worth, including scenes shot at SGS Studios in the Alliance area of north Fort Worth, Texas. For fans who might not know, the 450,000-square-foot film and television production campus has become a major filming hub and has been used by many renowned Taylor Sheridan productions. This includes ‘Landman’, ‘Dutton Ranch’, and ‘The Madison.’ The show also filmed scenes at the Sinclair Hotel, Wicked Butcher, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Old City Hall, and the Hilton Fort Worth. Additional scenes were filmed around University West, the Berkeley Palace neighborhood, and the surrounding Cultural District. 

A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)
A still from the ‘Lioness’ Season 3 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Plus)

The official synopsis of the third installment reads, “Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.” The espionage thriller returns with Saldaña and Kidman along with Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, LaMonica, James Jordan, and more.

​The Season 3 trailer featured Joe (played by Zoe Saldaña) telling her family about her dangerous job and missions. Another high-adrenaline scene featured Kaitlyn (played by Nicole Kidman) telling Joe, “This isn’t the end of a fight. It’s the start of one. Are you up for it?” to which Joe responds, “I’m up for it.” The clip also revealed that the third season will feature the team's “most dangerous” mission yet. Referring to the same, Edwin Mullins (played by Morgan Freeman) noted, “We’ll let the chips fall where they may.” He added, “May God have mercy on us.”

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