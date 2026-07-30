‘Clueless’ sequel series lands a surprising new home after Peacock drops the project

Cher Horowitz will face a new high school challenge as a businesswoman and mother in the upcoming sequel, but key details remain missing.

The ‘Clueless’ sequel series is moving forward at Paramount+ after Peacock stopped developing the project earlier in 2026. The streamer has ordered a six-episode sequel series, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz more than 30 years after the 1995 film. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027, though Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date. No additional cast members have been confirmed. The present-day story will follow Cher after she has built a career and become a mother.

The official logline states, “Beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel ‘clueless’ all over again.” The setup places Cher on the other side of the high school experience that defined the original film. It also leaves her daughter's identity and the rest of her family's unconfirmed for now.

Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and Brittany Murphy as Tai Frasier in ‘Clueless’ (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

The project was initially set up at Peacock in April 2025, but the streamer passed on it a year later. Paramount+ then picked up the series after it became available, bringing the property back under the company that released the original film. Universal Television had been attached as a co-studio during the Peacock phase, but CBS Studios will now produce the series on its own.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss are writing the limited series and will serve as executive producers. Schwartz and Savage, known for ‘The O.C.’ and ‘Gossip Girl,’ will produce through their Fake Empire banner, while Weiss previously worked on ‘Freakier Friday’ and ‘Dollface.’

Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport in ‘Clueless’ (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

Silverstone is also an executive producer, alongside original ‘Clueless’ writer-director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence. Paramount+ has not said whether Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, or other surviving members of the film’s cast will appear.

In a statement released on July 30, Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman said, “Clueless is coming home. 31 years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

A still from the original 'Clueless' movie (Image Source: YouTube | @RottenTomatoesClassicTrailers)

For now, Paramount+ has confirmed the order, Silverstone’s return, the central story, and the planned 2027 production start. A release date and the wider cast remain unannounced. The six-episode format means the project is currently being developed as a limited series rather than an open-ended revival. More details are expected as the Los Angeles shoot approaches.