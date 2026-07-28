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‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Marshals’ Season 2 finally gets Fall release date

CBS’s hit ‘Marshals’ is set to return for Season 2 in October, continuing Kayce Dutton’s high-stakes mission.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Luke Grimes and Logan-Marshall Green in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)
Luke Grimes and Logan-Marshall Green in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

CBS has recently revealed the premiere dates for most of its fall lineup. But the show that many fans were eyeing was 'Marshals.' The spin-off's resounding performance proved that the success of the 'Yellowstone' franchise was not limited to streaming. Just 12 days after its premiere, the show was renewed for Season 2. "MARSHALS delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV's most powerful new series," president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in a press release about the renewal. As per Nielsen, the season's first eight episodes averaged 20.4 million multiplatform viewers. It was also placed in the network's fall slate, ensuring that the Taylor Sheridan series returns for a second season the same year. As per CBS' fall lineup, the show retains its Sunday night slot from last season. 

Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

The crime procedural will premiere on October 4 after the NFL doubleheader and '60 Minutes,' according to THR. The first episode of the second season is slated to arrive at approximately 8:30 pm, depending on how long the NFL matches last. 'Marshals' has already started production on its sophomore installment in Park City, Utah, according to Deadline. The season will pick up after the events of 'Wolves at the Door,' where the fates of Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Deputy U.S. Marshal Isabel 'Belle' Skinner-Turek (Arielle Kebbel) were left hanging in the air. The duo encountered two big men shooting at them during their investigation. Tom Wheeler also abducts Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill), which puts the central Dutton family in danger. 

Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, is confirmed to be returning for the second season. Two other cast members who will feature in the sophomore installment are Ash Santos and Tatanka Means, who portray Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrea Cruz and Deputy U.S. Marshal Miles 'Dust Cloud' Kittle, respectively. The show's official logline reads, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence." 

An image of Kayce and Andrea from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Paramount | Marshals))
Luke Grimes and Ash Santos in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Paramount | Marshals))

CBS has yet to release an official synopsis for Season 2, but it will probably continue to follow Kayce as he navigates his new life as a US Marshal. Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Luke Grimes, and Keith Cox continue to be on board as the show's executive producers. Hudnut will also serve as the showrunner for Season 2, just like he did for the first. 

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